Psycho-oncology, the World Congress will be in Italy

In Italy, the psycho-oncology service is guaranteed to only one patient out of five. 80% of cancer patients are forced to find solutions on their own or use do-it-yourself structures, thanks to volunteers and not always specialized figures. With serious damage to the ability to fight cancer and strong repercussions on the quality of life of both the individual and the family. Yet our country is at the forefront in this sector, a leadership confirmed by the assignment to our country of the XXIV World Congress of Psycho-Oncology which will be held at the Milan fair from 31 August to 3 September. Gabriella Pravettoni, Director of Psycho-Oncology at the European Oncology Institute and President of the Congress, and Paolo Marchetti, Professor of Oncology at La Sapienza University of Rome talk about it.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

