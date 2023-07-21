Home » Psycho-oncology, the World Congress will be in Italy
Health

Psycho-oncology, the World Congress will be in Italy

by admin
Psycho-oncology, the World Congress will be in Italy

In Italy, the psycho-oncology service is guaranteed to only one patient out of five. 80% of cancer patients are forced to find solutions on their own or use do-it-yourself structures, thanks to volunteers and not always specialized figures. With serious damage to the ability to fight cancer and strong repercussions on the quality of life of both the individual and the family. Yet our country is at the forefront in this sector, a leadership confirmed by the assignment to our country of the XXIV World Congress of Psycho-Oncology which will be held at the Milan fair from 31 August to 3 September. Gabriella Pravettoni, Director of Psycho-Oncology at the European Oncology Institute and President of the Congress, and Paolo Marchetti, Professor of Oncology at La Sapienza University of Rome talk about it.

Subjects

See also  Which potted plants to go outdoors from April and which not?

You may also like

The Surprising Solution to Quitting Smoking: Chewing Licorice

Doctor recommends: “Just slap fries in when it’s...

Mitochondria transplant, what it is and why it...

Superfood Manuka Honey: The doctor from the honey...

Staying Fit in the Heat: Tips and Tricks...

Tunisia, mother and child died of thirst in...

Moxibustion|TCM|treat acupuncture points with heat | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The Mental Health Consequences of Extreme Heat and...

Huntington’s disease, discovered a new possible therapeutic target

Understanding the Four Faces of Long Covid: Implications...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy