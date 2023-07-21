Chen Wanting Shares Experience from Women’s World Cup Technical Research Team: Bringing Advanced Concepts of Women’s Football Back to China

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, July 19th: Interview with Chen Wanting, a member of the Women’s World Cup technical research team: Looking forward to bringing the advanced concepts of the world‘s women’s football back to China

Chen Wanting, a 34-year-old coach from Hong Kong, China, has been chosen as a member of the Women’s World Cup Technical Research Team established by FIFA for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Along with 11 other women’s football experts, Chen will analyze the performance of each team and assess the development trends in women’s football worldwide.

During an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency in Sydney, Chen expressed her excitement about this golden opportunity. She plans to closely observe the world and Asian teams, hoping to learn from the advanced concepts used by the top women’s football teams globally. By incorporating these insights into technical reports, she aims to help China understand the latest developments in women’s football.

Despite acknowledging the gap between China and the top teams in the world, Chen remains confident in the Chinese women’s football team’s potential to qualify for the group stage. She believes that the team has prepared well for the World Cup and has a chance to make a mark in the tournament.

Chen’s journey to becoming a part of the Women’s World Cup Technical Research Team has been remarkable. She was the world‘s first female coach to lead a men’s football team and win a top league championship affiliated with FIFA. She was also named the best female coach of the AFC and has coached the Chinese U16 women’s national team.

Chen considers this invitation to the highest stage of women’s football a great honor. The FIFA analysis team, with over 50 data analysts, will provide valuable support through data and on-site observations. Chen plans to use these resources to create technical reports that analyze the development and changes in women’s football, serving as a learning opportunity for her.

When discussing the development pattern of women’s football globally, Chen admits that there is a considerable gap between Asian teams and their European and American counterparts. European women’s football, represented by England, has developed rapidly, with Premier League matches attracting over 50,000 to 60,000 spectators. Chen believes that Europe’s strong football background, commercial value, training environment, and coaching concepts contribute to their success.

However, Chen remains optimistic about the progress made by Asian teams in recent years. She mentions that the Chinese team has participated in various international competitions this year, which has aided their development. While catching up with Europe will take time and require significant changes, Chen believes that the Chinese women’s football team has an advantage compared to other Asian teams due to their years of development.

Chen expresses optimism regarding the Chinese women’s football team’s performance in the World Cup. She believes that the team has a chance to qualify for the group stage, and even the quarter-finals. Analyzing the other teams in their group, Chen highlights the challenges they may face against the strong English team and the improved Danish team. She also points out the physicality and aggression of the Haitian team, posing a challenge to the Chinese team’s defense.

After completing her work with the technical analysis team, Chen hopes to share her newfound knowledge with the coaching staff and her team members. She emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive understanding of the physical and technical requirements of modern football. Chen advocates for changes to be made gradually, from youth training to professional leagues, with a unified concept and a long-term plan.

While acknowledging that a technical report alone cannot change the status quo of Chinese women’s football, Chen believes that with focused efforts on coaching training, youth development, building databases, and improving the quality of the league, Chinese women’s football can make significant progress. Based on her experience with the Jiangsu team, Chen sees great potential in Chinese players and hopes that collective efforts can lead to positive changes in the sport.

Chen Wanting’s participation as a member of the Women’s World Cup Technical Research Team signifies China‘s commitment to advancing women’s football. With her expertise and determination, Chen aspires to bring back the advanced concepts of women’s football to China, contributing to the growth and development of the sport in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

