Squanch Games’ High on Life Teases Possible PlayStation Release with Latest Update

Squanch Games’ popular title, High on Life, known for its Rick and Morty-esque humor and gameplay, may soon be making its way to the PlayStation platform. A new update for the game has been discovered, suggesting that it is being prepared for release on PlayStation consoles. While no official release date has been announced yet, fans of the game can anticipate its arrival.

According to orbipatches.com, the recent update for High on Life, developed by Squanch Games, includes “general bug fixes and improvements.” What catches the attention of gamers is the fact that the game is currently unavailable on the PlayStation platform. This update strongly implies that the developers are preparing to bring the game to PlayStation consoles in the near future.

High on Life has already achieved immense success on Xbox Game Pass, attracting numerous players who have enjoyed its unique blend of humor and gameplay. Although some critics may not have understood its appeal, many gamers have happily immersed themselves in the Rick and Morty-inspired galaxy, spending hours exploring and experiencing its delights.

For those curious about whether High on Life is worth the investment, a review of the game can be found here. This review delves into the game’s mechanics, humor, and overall experience, providing insight for gamers who may be on the fence about purchasing the title.

While fans eagerly await further news regarding the release date of High on Life on PlayStation, the discovery of this update indicates that the game’s arrival on the platform is imminent. As more details emerge, its availability and potential enhancements specific to the PlayStation version will be eagerly anticipated by fans and gamers alike.

Squanch Games’ High on Life, a popular Rick and Morty-themed game, may soon be accessible to PlayStation gamers, as suggested by a recent update. With the game already proving successful on Xbox Game Pass, its arrival on PlayStation consoles could potentially attract a new wave of players to venture into its humor-filled galaxy. As gamers eagerly await news about the official release date, High on Life continues to tease fans with the prospect of hours of enjoyment filled with whimsical adventure and comedy.

