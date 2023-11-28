Jackson 35+13 Leonard scored 31 points and the Nuggets showed off their power in the final quarter to reverse the Clippers_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

Nuggets Stage Comeback to Beat Clippers 113-104 in NBA Regular Season Match

In a thrilling NBA regular season match on November 28th, the Denver Nuggets staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104. Despite missing key players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets managed to turn the game around in the final quarter, securing an impressive victory on the road.

Leading the way for the Nuggets was Reggie Jackson, who put up an outstanding performance with 35 points and 13 assists. DeAndre Jordan also made significant contributions with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Justin Holiday chipped in with 12 points. On the other side, the Clippers saw Kawhi Leonard score 31 points and grab 8 rebounds, while Ivica Zubac recorded 23 points and 14 rebounds. Russell Westbrook added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul George and James Harden contributed 6 points and 8 rebounds, and 11 points respectively.

The game saw both teams fighting fiercely for the win, with the Clippers initially holding a 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the Nuggets launched a strong counterattack in the second quarter, taking the lead and heading into halftime with a 2-point advantage. The Clippers regained their lead in the third quarter and appeared to be in control, but the Nuggets made a remarkable comeback in the final quarter, outscoring their opponents 14-1 and ultimately securing the victory.

This win marks the Nuggets’ second consecutive victory, demonstrating their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The team will undoubtedly be pleased with this hard-fought triumph as they continue to navigate the challenges of the NBA regular season.