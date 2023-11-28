Bungie confirms that the release of “Destiny 2: Final Form” will be postponed, and “Season of Final Wish” will be extended for half a year to add new content | news

Bungie, the developer of the popular multiplayer shooting adventure “Destiny 2,” has announced a delay in the release of the expansion pack “Final Form.” This announcement comes after the company laid off employees, leading to concerns about the future of the game.

The original release date of the expansion pack, scheduled for February 2024, has been postponed to June 5. According to an official statement, Bungie has stated that “more time is needed” to achieve the desired vision for the game.

“Final Form” is the final chapter of the 10-year mainline of “Destiny 2,” and Bungie is committed to making it a cherishable and unforgettable experience for players. The decision to delay the release is aimed at providing the development team with enough time to complete the work.

In the meantime, the “Season of Final Wish” is set to launch, and it will be in cooperation with “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.” The event, originally set to end in February next year, will continue until the launch of “Final Form” in June, with the addition of new content.

Bungie has also outlined its content plans leading up to the release of “Final Form.” Starting in February next year, the “progress-based” challenge content called “Wish” will be updated weekly, and a special event called “Triumph Moment” will be launched with special rewards. The update “Into the Light” will follow in April, with the addition of new PvP maps in May.

The company has also announced that the “Final Form” Collector’s Edition will begin shipping in March, and more game content will be shared in April. The release date of “Episode: Echoes” has also been adjusted to follow the launch of “Final Form.”

For more information and updates regarding the postponement, Bungie has advised fans to refer to the official website. Despite the delay, the company remains committed to exceeding the expectations of “Destiny 2” players with the “Final Form” expansion.

Share this: Facebook

X

