Developed by Flying Wild Hog, Focus Entertainment‘s western vampire hunting action game “Evil West” has been officially announced that the release date has been postponed from September 20 to November 22.

According to the official announcement, the delay for nearly 2 months is mainly to buy time and further optimize the game presentation. For the possible depression caused by the delay, the official emphasizes that it will provide the best experience to reward players for their waiting.

In “Evil West”, which is set in the American West, the player, as the only remaining member of the vampire hunting organization, must stand up and eradicate the vampires. This work has attracted a lot of attention since it was published because it is topical enough, and the group of demons dances wildly and blood and flesh is flying.

The latest release time of “Evil West” is November 22, and the platforms are the same as PC Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One.

