Work decree, from smart working to basic income: the 10 innovations

A further cut in the wedge (4 points more from July to December), the raising of the exemption ceiling for fringe benefits, the overcoming of the citizen’s income with the arrival of the inclusion allowance. But also the raising of the threshold for occasional work and less constraints on the reasons for fixed-term contracts, new resources for the early retirement of journalists and the refinancing of the fund for the reduction of the tax burden. These are the main contents of the labor decree definitively approved by the Chamber with 154 votes in favor and 82 against. 12 abstentions. The 5 Star Movement group in the Chamber has unleashed a protest against the government for the “‘Precariato decree'”. At the end of President Conte’s speech, a delegation of deputies approached the government benches and handed over “citizens’ pay slips, bills and mortgage payments, protesting against the high cost of living, the dismantling of the basic income and the legalization of precarious”.

Here are the main changes introduced during the parliamentary process:

FREE RENEWAL OF TERM CONTRACTS

Within the first 12 months, fixed-term contracts may not only be extended but also renewed “freely”, without the envisaged reasons; then only with the causes.

EXTENSION OF SMART WORKING

Agile work, which ends on June 30 for both the private and public sectors, is extended in the private sector until December 31 for both fragile workers and parents with under 14s, while in the Public Administration until September 30 only for the fragile.

PLUS TAX-FREE FRINGE BENEFITS

The decree raises the tax-free threshold for ‘payments in kind’ granted by the employer (from meal vouchers to bill bonuses) from the current 258 euros to 3 thousand euros, but only for employees with dependent children. With the coverages found during the conversion, the fringe benefits will be exempt from taxes as well as from social security contributions.

INCLUSION CHECK, CHANGE THE OFFER

The beneficiary of the inclusion allowance with children under 14 is required to accept a permanent offer only if within 80 km or reachable in 2 hours by public transport. For fixed-term or temporary work offers, in addition to the distance within 80 km, it is also expected that it can be reached within 2 hours by public transport. Furthermore, the number of beneficiaries of the check is expanding, and is extended to people being treated in the social and health services. Furthermore, applications for the check can also be submitted through the Cafs affiliated with the INPS.

EARLY RETIREMENTS

20 million are foreseen for the early retirement of journalists. The additional resources, in particular, amount to 1.2 million for 2023, 4 million for each year from 2024 to 2027 and 2.8 million for 2028 to support early access to retirement for professional journalists enrolled in the Inpgi employees of publishing companies of daily newspapers, periodicals and national press agencies.

SUMMER BONUS FOR TOURISM WORKERS

A summer bonus arrives for tourism workers: from 1 June 2023 to 21 September 2023, workers in the tourism sector, including thermal establishments, will be recognized a sum as a special supplementary treatment, which does not contribute to the formation of income, equal to 15% of gross wages for night work and overtime.

TOBACCO FAMILY BOOKLET

The purchase of the ‘family booklet’, the INPS service to pay for occasional work such as housework, babysitting or tutoring, can also be done in tobacconists’ shops, as well as through the INPS IT platform and in post offices.

WOMEN VICTIMS OF VIOLENCE

Women who are victims of violence will be able to form a family nucleus independent of that of their husband, also for ISEE purposes for access to the inclusion allowance. They will also be able to take advantage of personalized inclusion paths.

RESOURCES TO COMPENSATE WORK ACCIDENTS

The support fund for the families of victims of serious accidents at work is increased by 5 million for this year.

SHIPS PERSONNEL FUND

Resources of 7 million are foreseen for 4 years for the training of personnel employed on ships.