New hires in Italy are growing and in the first five months of 2022 they were 3,381,000, with an increase of + 37% compared to the same period of 2021. Thus the INPS according to which the growth has affected all types of contracts, resulting more consistent for intermittent hires (+ 62%) and seasonal ones (+ 60%). For the other types, the increases are in any case significant: for open-ended contracts + 40%, for apprenticeships + 35%, for fixed-term contracts + 33% and for temporary workers + 21%.

The transformations for a fixed period in the period January-May 2022 amounted to 306,000, a significant increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 71%). In the same period, the confirmations of apprenticeship relationships reached the end of the training period – equal to 51,000 – increased by 12% compared to the previous year.