Work, Landini’s announcement: general strike in the autumn

BRESCIA. The secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from Brescia has launched a general strike. “It will be in the fall,” he announced. «It will be necessary to do it against the budget law. We will hold an extraordinary consultation among the workers in September and not only to ask whether to mobilize, but also to understand how we want to do it and how to convince people to come with us to Rome» said Landini.

