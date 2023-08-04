Working to Change the World: ManpowerGroup nominated for German Sustainability Award

Manpower Group Germany GmbH

ManpowerGroup Germany was nominated by a specialist jury for the German Sustainability Award (DNP). Together with the Federal Environment Ministry and the DIHK, the German Sustainability Award honors particularly exemplary organizations and companies in their respective sectors. The award ceremony will take place on November 23, 2023 in Düsseldorf.

ManpowerGroup is a pioneer in ESG. In November 2021, the company was the first in the industry to join the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By voluntarily joining, the ManpowerGroup is emphasizing that its sustainability strategy has a scientific basis – with goals and measures that can be checked at any time. “We feel very honored to be among the nominees in the personnel services industry. We want to make a positive contribution and be a role model. We do our initiatives, for example in climate protection, in gender equality or in the integration of refugees, in our annual ESG report transparent and have received numerous awards,” says Iwona Janas, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Germany. The report entitled “Working to Change the World” (2021-2022) shows, among other things, a reduction in operational emissions of 39 percent – compared to the starting point in 2019.

For Janas, the nomination for the German Sustainability Award is therefore confirmation of the numerous initiatives of the ManpowerGroup: “Our goal as a company is to become “Net Zero” by 2045. This means that we do not want to emit any additional greenhouse gases into the atmosphere contribute to the climate crisis. For example, we have already switched our fleet by 35 percent from leasing to car subscriptions and offer electric cars. I am particularly pleased that we have already exceeded our goal of filling 50 percent of management positions with female colleagues have.”

According to the jury, recruiters play a particularly important role in the success of the sustainable transformation, as they systematically convey sustainability knowledge to the management level and thus contribute to the further development of compensation and bonus systems in the direction of sustainability. The optimization of work locations in particular offers potential to defuse the problem of the “commuting republic of Germany” and to save on professional journeys and thus CO2 emissions.

