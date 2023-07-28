Worldcoin: Sam Altman’s New Cryptocurrency Project Offers Digital Identity and Free Cryptocurrencies in Exchange for Iris Scans

Title: Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project Attracts Global Attention with Biometric Identity Verification

The highly anticipated cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, spearheaded by Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO and developer of ChatGPT, has made waves since its recent launch. People from across the globe have flocked to Worldcoin centers to have their eyes scanned in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrencies.

Altman, presenting his brainchild as a means of creating “a new identity and financial network owned by everyone,” shared a video on Wednesday depicting a long queue of eager individuals awaiting their turn on a city street, where Worldcoin’s iris scanning technology was being deployed.

With Worldcoin centers established in 18 countries, including the United States, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, India, and Japan, among others, the project’s early success has garnered significant attention in locations such as London and Tokyo.

Altman proudly stated that a person is being verified every 8 seconds through the quick and efficient identification process, facilitated by the iris scanning device called Orb. Participants not only receive their digital identity but are also awarded 25 free Worldcoin tokens. As of Thursday, the value of this cryptocurrency stands at $0.0159, according to crypto.com. Some fortunate participants even received a complementary “Human verified” t-shirt.

Highlighting the uniqueness of each person’s iris pattern, akin to fingerprints, the Orb scanner captures the iris structure and generates a distinct identification code known as an IrisCode. These codes are securely stored on a decentralized blockchain, making duplication or forgery of identities and fraudulent activities virtually impossible, according to the company’s claims.

Altman’s work on this revolutionary project began in 2019, with a vision of leveraging Worldcoin to significantly enhance economic opportunities, establish a trusted solution for differentiating humans from artificial intelligence (AI) online while ensuring privacy, facilitate global democratic processes, and potentially pave the way for a universal basic income.

An intriguing aspect of this project is its aim to address the challenge of distinguishing humans from AI-driven machines, considering Altman’s pivotal role in popularizing AI chatbots, notably through the release of a free version of ChatGPT in November.

However, experts have raised concerns regarding privacy and data regulation implications associated with Worldcoin. Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, voiced apprehensions about the project, suggesting that the platform’s iris scanning technology may collect more information than what the company acknowledges.

As Worldcoin continues to make waves in the crypto industry, its innovative approach to identity verification and distinct philosophical objectives has both intrigued and roused concerns about privacy and data protection matters.

