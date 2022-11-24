Hyundai looking for a new constructors’ title

The Hyundai Motorsport team has unveiled a four-crew, three-car team for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with a mix of new and confirmed faces to take part in the team’s tenth season in the premier world rallying championship. There are four crews presented with three cars: two crews alternate.

Flanking the already confirmed Thierry Neuville for all the season’s races will be the Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi who is leaving the Toyota team. Winner of the 2017 Rally Finland, Lappi took three podium finishes in a 2022 season in which he contested just a few races, finishing third on snow in Sweden, gravel in Finland and tarmac at Ypres. The third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 will be shared by Spaniard Dani Sordo and Irishman Craig Breen.

A highly experienced driver, Sordo has been with Hyundai Motorsport since the season that marked the team’s entry into the WRC and has played a key role in its growth and development. Breen, on the other hand, returns to the team, for which he competed between 2019 and 2021, conquering four podiums.

Hyundai: a choice made of experience

Sean Kim, President of Hyundai Motorsport, commented that experience was the driving factor in choosing the 2023 WRC line-up. With Thierry, Esapekka, Dani and Craig, the team has a great combination of drivers at their disposal. drive into a new season. The 2022 season ended with a one-two finish at the Rally of Japan, right at Toyota, but next year it will be necessary to face a renewed challenge with the rivals and for this the choice of experienced crews who have already proved great value.