Home Business Xiamen will add another listed company, Xiamen Enterprise Zhishan Biology, which will be listed on the Growth Enterprise Market_News_Xiamen Net
Business

Xiamen will add another listed company, Xiamen Enterprise Zhishan Biology, which will be listed on the Growth Enterprise Market_News_Xiamen Net

by admin
Xiamen will add another listed company, Xiamen Enterprise Zhishan Biology, which will be listed on the Growth Enterprise Market_News_Xiamen Net




Xiamen Net News (Haixi Morning News reporter Zhong Baokun) Xiamen will add another listed company. Yesterday, the GEM Issuance Review Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange held the 61st listing committee review meeting in 2022. Xiamen Zhishan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. was approved for its IPO and will soon be listed on the GEM.

Zhishan Bio is a life science enterprise focusing on molecular diagnostic technology and integrating the research, development, production and sales of molecular diagnostic reagents and molecular diagnostic instruments. As a leading company in the field of molecular diagnostics, Zhishan Bio’s business has grown rapidly overall.

From 2019 to 2021, Zhishan Bio achieved operating income of 98.5822 million yuan, 329 million yuan and 476 million yuan respectively; in the same period, the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was 8.8574 million yuan, 102 million yuan and 114 million yuan respectively. . The increase in main business income was mainly benefited from the sales of molecular diagnostic reagents and instruments.

At present, there are 63 domestic listed Xiamen enterprises: 62 A-share listed companies, including 20 on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 3 on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 21 on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and 18 on the ChiNext; and 1 company listed on the B-share market.

Read more

Editor in charge: Li Yijia, Lai Xuhua

See also  The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes both go down, the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index closes slightly in red |

You may also like

Climate change: G7 countries behind except Italy and...

Wall Street: futures accelerate to the upside, Nasdaq...

Single Universal Check: in the first 5 months...

Price alert, Coldiretti: spending on food imports grows...

Telecom Italia: CDP inclined to postpone the offer...

Huawei Mate50 series released: the first adjustable super-optical...

LU-VE: 3 million bonus in support of collaborators...

Tianfeng International Securities: It is expected that the...

Economy made in Russia: not just gas and...

Huawei Mate50 starts at 4,999 yuan, and you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy