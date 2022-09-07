Xiamen Net News (Haixi Morning News reporter Zhong Baokun) Xiamen will add another listed company. Yesterday, the GEM Issuance Review Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange held the 61st listing committee review meeting in 2022. Xiamen Zhishan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. was approved for its IPO and will soon be listed on the GEM.

Zhishan Bio is a life science enterprise focusing on molecular diagnostic technology and integrating the research, development, production and sales of molecular diagnostic reagents and molecular diagnostic instruments. As a leading company in the field of molecular diagnostics, Zhishan Bio’s business has grown rapidly overall.

From 2019 to 2021, Zhishan Bio achieved operating income of 98.5822 million yuan, 329 million yuan and 476 million yuan respectively; in the same period, the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was 8.8574 million yuan, 102 million yuan and 114 million yuan respectively. . The increase in main business income was mainly benefited from the sales of molecular diagnostic reagents and instruments.

At present, there are 63 domestic listed Xiamen enterprises: 62 A-share listed companies, including 20 on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 3 on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 21 on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and 18 on the ChiNext; and 1 company listed on the B-share market.

