Xiaomi Auto Unveils Four Versions with Sales Starting at RMB 190,000: Cutting-Edge Technology and Levels to Exceed Expectations

Xiaomi Auto Reveals Sales Starting at RMB 190,000 Lei Jun: It Will Have Cutting-Edge Technology and Levels When Launched and Will Definitely Live Up to Everyone’s Expectations

Kuai Technology reported on November 19 that details of Xiaomi cars have been frequently exposed recently. The latest news shows that At present, the models of Xiaomi cars have been determined, and there are four versions like mobile phones, namely standard version, Pro version and Max version.

There is also a track version (which will not be sold in bulk). The four versions are priced at 190,000-300,000 yuan.

The top five selling points include: 9,100-ton die-casting (Jikrypton 009, which focuses on safety, is 7,200-ton die-casting), 26,000-rpm motor (22,000-rpm Huawei’s new generation silicon carbide motor equipped on the Zhijie S7), 0-100 acceleration in 2.9 seconds, lowest wind resistance, and battery.

Cars and smart cockpits have always been Xiaomi’s strengths, and they will definitely exceed industry standards. As for smart driving, Xiaomi is currently also gaining momentum.

So what level will Xiaomi Motors be when it is released next year?

Lei Jun said in an interview in 2021, For Xiaomi Motors, the first battle is the decisive battle, so the first car we release must represent the cutting-edge technology and level at that point in time. I believe that the products three years from now will definitely live up to everyone’s expectations.

Currently, there are two models of Xiaomi cars declared by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, namely SU7 and SU7 Max. details as follows:

Among them, SU7 is 4997mm long, 1963mm wide, 1455mm high, has a wheelbase of 3000mm, and has a top speed of 210km/h.

The engine company is United Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. (motor), with a power of 220kw and no lidar.

Tire specifications: 245/45 R19, 245/40 R20.

It is equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries from Xiangyang Fudi Battery Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYD Co., Ltd.

SU7 Max is 4997mm long, 1963mm wide, 1440mm high, has a wheelbase of 3000mm, and has a top speed of 265km/h.

The engine company is Suzhou Inovance United Power Systems Co., Ltd./Suzhou Inovance United Power Systems Co., Ltd. (motor), with a power of 220/275kw. LiDAR comes standard.

Tire specifications: 245/45 R19, 245/40 R20, 265/40 R20.

Equipped with CATL’s ternary lithium battery.

The following are some key points of Xiaomi Auto:

It is produced by Xiaomi’s own factory in Beijing Yizhuang, with the suffix “Beijing Xiaomi”.

The first C-class car, which is a mid-to-large car with frameless exterior rearview mirrors, three laser radars, a high-end dual-motor four-wheel drive version, and a low-end single-motor rear-wheel drive version.

Positioned as a luxury coupe, its appearance is comparable to that of the Porsche Taycan.

Equipped with ThePaper OS, focusing on the implementation of “the whole ecology of people, cars and homes”.

Full performance, full configuration, and high playability.

Most of the hardware is self-developed by Xiaomi, including the one-piece die-cast rear body, battery pack, motor, etc., with a high-end 800V architecture.

It is reported that Xiaomi Motors has made progress beyond expectations and will be officially released in the first half of next year. According to the latest news, Xiaomi Motors will hold a technology conference at the end of December this year.

The production capacity in the first year will be less than 70,000 units, and the first batch of cars will be sold in first- and second-tier cities first.

