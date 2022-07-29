Today, whistleblower Abhishek Yadav revealed,Xiaomi will release the new MIX FOLD 2 in the MIX series in August.

At present, MIX FOLD 2 has obtained a network access license.The new model is 22061218C, and the internal screen size is 8 inches, which is not much different from the 8.3-inch iPad mini.The resolution is 2.5K, the refresh rate is 120Hz, and it is equipped with LTPO technology.It supports intelligent adjustment of refresh rate, the size of the external screen is 6.5 inches, and it also supports high refresh rate.

Not only that, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, which is the largest of the Xiaomi Snapdragon 8+ models.

Schematic diagram of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

In addition, the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen phone will also be equipped with Leica images like the Xiaomi 12S series. At present, the Xiaomi Mi 12S series provides two image quality options of Leica Classic and Leica Vivid, and also implants the same Leica custom filter, Leica classic shutter sound, Leica watermark, etc.

Not surprisingly, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will also be equipped with the Leica imaging function on the 12S series, we will wait and see.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has entered the network

