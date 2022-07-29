Home Business Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is about to debut: Snapdragon 8+ giant screen flagship size is comparable to iPad mini
Business

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is about to debut: Snapdragon 8+ giant screen flagship size is comparable to iPad mini

by admin
Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is about to debut: Snapdragon 8+ giant screen flagship size is comparable to iPad mini

Today, whistleblower Abhishek Yadav revealed,Xiaomi will release the new MIX FOLD 2 in the MIX series in August.

At present, MIX FOLD 2 has obtained a network access license.The new model is 22061218C, and the internal screen size is 8 inches, which is not much different from the 8.3-inch iPad mini.The resolution is 2.5K, the refresh rate is 120Hz, and it is equipped with LTPO technology.It supports intelligent adjustment of refresh rate, the size of the external screen is 6.5 inches, and it also supports high refresh rate.

Not only that, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, which is the largest of the Xiaomi Snapdragon 8+ models.

Schematic diagram of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

In addition, the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen phone will also be equipped with Leica images like the Xiaomi 12S series. At present, the Xiaomi Mi 12S series provides two image quality options of Leica Classic and Leica Vivid, and also implants the same Leica custom filter, Leica classic shutter sound, Leica watermark, etc.

Not surprisingly, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will also be equipped with the Leica imaging function on the 12S series, we will wait and see.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is coming soon: Snapdragon 8+ giant screen flagship size comparable to iPad mini

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has entered the network

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Zhentingarticle error correction

Hashtags:Xiaomi MIXXiaomi MIX FOLDXiaomi

See also  JD.com, Xiaomi Shounong and other companies will issue 10 million yuan of New Year's goods consumption coupons 2022 Beijing New Year's Goods Festival kicks off | Beijing | Consumer Vouchers | JD.com_Sina News

You may also like

Intesa SanPaolo: first half net profit of 3.276...

Intesa Sanpaolo: reduction in gross impaired loans -26.9%...

Intesa SanPaolo: net interest over 2 billion in...

ST Haiyue’s controlling shareholder Tongchuan Energy pledged 44.967...

Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million...

Intesa SanPaolo: CET 1 Ratio at 12.7%, deducting...

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target net profit of 6.5...

Warner Bros. Discovery, the new team in the...

Wall Street opens higher pushed by Amazon and...

U.S. GDP continues to shrink in the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy