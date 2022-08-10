New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Today, blogger Panda revealed that the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has a battery capacity of 4500mAh and supports 67W wired fast charging.

It should be noted that this is a large battery inserted into the 5.4mm thick body. Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China, said: “Use it properly for a day.”

The reason why the MIX Fold 2 can achieve an ultra-thin design is because of Xiaomi’s self-developed hinge. Xiaomi founder Lei Jun pointed out that the hinge has always been the biggest shackle for the folding screen to be light and thin. This time, the MIX Fold 2 has made a huge breakthrough, using a self-developed micro-droplet shaped hinge.

Through the zero-welding integrated precision process, the number of rotating shaft parts has been greatly reduced to 87. At the same time, a customized miniaturized dumpling chain mechanism and a variety of high-tech materials are used to reduce the weight of the single rotating shaft by an astonishing 35% compared with the industry average, and the thickness is reduced. about 25%.

With the support of the precision hinge, the unilateral thickness of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is almost the same as that of the Type-C port, which is Xiaomi’s thinnest folding screen at present.

In terms of parameters, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ chip, built-in Leica image, providing two image quality options of Leica Classic and Leica Vivid, as well as the same Leica custom filter, Leica classic shutter sound, Leica watermark and so on.

