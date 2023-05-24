Xilin Gol Energy Equipment Manufacturing Industry Beijing Summit is full of harvest—— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

On May 23, the Xilin Gol Energy Equipment Manufacturing Industry Summit·2023 was held in the capital Beijing as scheduled. Many global and domestic top 500 companies participated. 18 projects were signed at the summit, with an agreed investment amounting to 5 billion yuan.

One of the highlights of this summit is that the alliance publicly released the “White Paper on Green Power and Wind Equipment Manufacturing Index of Xilin Gol League (2022)”, covering the green power installed capacity index, green power contribution index and wind equipment advanced index, development index, The contribution index and market competitiveness index have aroused widespread concern in the industry.

According to the white paper, Xilin Gol League has an installed capacity of 13.45 million kilowatts of grid-connected green power, accounting for 22.26% of the total installed capacity of green power in Inner Mongolia, and a green power contribution rate of 23.1%; the annual production and sales of wind turbines accounted for 42.29%, ranking first in Inner Mongolia. Xilin Gol League is the first to plan and build a 10-million-kilowatt green power base in Inner Mongolia. It is expected that the installed capacity of green power will exceed 25 million kilowatts by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. It will become the first veritable “Green Power Three Gorges” in our region.

The summit attracted many leading companies in the domestic energy equipment manufacturing industry to participate eagerly, such as Sinoma Group, CRRC and other global top 500 companies, CSSC, Jingneng, Goldwind Technology, Envision Energy, Sany Group, Mingyang Intelligent , TBEA, Chint Group and other top 500 national enterprises and top 500 private enterprises, and more than 100 leading enterprises in the field of energy equipment manufacturing from Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangdong, Shandong, Jiangsu, Hunan, Xinjiang and other places gathered at the summit to jointly seek Industrial development plan, discuss high-quality development blueprint together.

It is reported that among the enterprises participating in the summit this time, 14 companies including Goldwind, Mingyang Intelligent, Envision Energy, Yunda Wind Power, and Haizhuang Wind Power have started production in Xilin Gol League. CSSC, Goldwind, Envision Energy, Beijing 25 enterprises, such as Energy, Sany Heavy Energy, and JA Solar, will land a batch of generators, gearboxes, converters, yaw pitches, casting forgings, blades, towers, anchors, monocrystalline silicon, Manufacturing projects of wind-solar hydrogen storage equipment such as photovoltaic modules, energy storage systems, and hydrogen energy equipment.

At the meeting, Xilin Gol League signed a package project agreement with CSSC and its 9 affiliated companies to jointly build an energy high-end equipment manufacturing industrial park, and signed a cooperation agreement with Goldwind on 4 projects including generators, structural parts, blades, and castings ; Xilinhot signed contracts with Jingneng Clean Energy, CSSC, and Envision Energy for the construction of the energy equipment manufacturing industrial park and the implementation of projects such as hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing, energy storage electronic control systems, wind power generator base plates, and converter manufacturing. . A total of 18 projects were signed at the summit, with an agreed investment of 5 billion yuan. (Reporter Bais Gulen)

