With the aim of spreading equity investments more and more, the XTB broker today launched its new marketing campaign “Free Stock for a Good Start”. In particular, this new initiative will allow each new customer who opens an account with XTB (starting from January 9, 2023), accepts the terms and conditions of the promotion and makes a deposit, will receive a free share from the platform.

The promotion will be supported by an intensive marketing campaign, which includes video advertisements featuring world sports stars, including mixed martial arts champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jiří Procházka, as well as an online campaign featuring the famous MMA Conor McGregor, all ambassadors of XTB.

“The development of technology makes investments more and more accessible and widespread. Through education and intensive promotion, we are encouraging individual clients who invest their own money to use technology, which allows them to manage their investments in a simple and intuitive way,” he says. Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.

We recall that XTB is an international fintech that offers the possibility of investing in over 5,500 financial instruments worldwide, including shares and ETFs. XTB continues to accelerate its growth, in fact, in the first three quarters of 2022, it achieved a net profit of nearly €153 million, more than four times higher than achieved in the same period of 2021. “Such a substantial increase was possible thanks to the intensive development of the features of XTB’s flagship application, xStation, and the growth in the number of financial instruments offered, as well as to active marketing campaigns, supported by XTB ambassadors, world-renowned sports stars. Furthermore, continues Arnaout, “XTB does not charge commissions for transactions in shares and ETFs up to a monthly volume of 100,000 euros”.

As regards the creative side, XTB collaborated with the creative agency Freundschaft, while for the production it worked with the Dobro agency.