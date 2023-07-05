Yachts, villas and industries: here are the over 2 billion of Russian assets frozen in Italy

Yachts, villas and industries: frozen Russian assets

One billion and 954 million euros only in yachts, villas, luxury cars, works of art. More 120 million euros deposited in current accounts. Plus others 220 million in funding and letters of credit to companies. Finally the industrial activities: the Eurallumina of Portoscuso (aluminium), the Eurochem Agro of Cesano Maderno (fertilizers). 90% of the Superjet International of Venice (air force). Or the TV production company that owns the satellite channel World fashion international. Enzo Evening, director of the UIF, has indicated that the value of Russian assets frozen by Italy for the application of sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine is over two billion. They are a little more: this is what they are and where this fierce treasure is to be found.

The figurehead’s yachts

The primacy goes to Scharhazadethe mega yacht attributed to Vladimir Putin in person. That is, according to the Guardia di Finanza, at least 650 million euros. The owner, at least formally, is called Eduard Khudainatov and is seen freezing as well Villa Altachiara of Portofino, considered one of the most beautiful in the Mediterranean. In addition to another villa in the heart of Parioli, in Rome. By trade Khudainatov would be an oilman, but as a second job he is a figurehead. At least two other megayachts are registered to him. The Crescent by Igor Sechin, blocked in France. and theAmadeuswhich according to the FBI would be Suleiman Kerimov, stopped in Fiji and transferred to the USA. Problem: All three are worth just under two billion, which is the total wealth attributed to Khudainatov.

The villas from Sardinia to the Lombard lakes

In second place among the most valuable assets frozen in Italy is another yacht: the SY A Of Andrei Melnichenko, stopped in Trieste a few weeks after the outbreak of war. Five other yachts of various sizes follow. As the Lady M and the Little M. The second is the support boat of the first and they are both of Alexey Mordashov. Then there is the chapter of the villas. Most are in Sardinia, or more precisely on the Costa Smeralda. Like the legendary villa Le WalkirieOf Oleg Deripaska, the same to which Eurallumina would belong. But there is Portofino, as mentioned. Alassio, the Tuscan coast, the Marche coast. Again: Sirmione, Lecco, the propagandist’s villas on Lake Como Soloviev. In Formia, the house by the sea is frozen Svetlana Belanova, media manager. It’s at del National Media Group which is one of the main tools of Putin’s propaganda through his newspapers and televisions. Chairman of the group is Alina Kabaevaa former gymnast and above all the current partner of the Russian president.

