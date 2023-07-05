Here are the new MY 2024 colors for the Triumph Roadster, Rocket 3 and Tiger Sport – News

The new 2024 colors for the three model families of the Hinckley House can already be ordered

July 4, 2023

In a press release, Triumph unveils the new ones colors 2024 for three model families, Roadster, Rocket e Tiger Sport, you can find them all in the gallery. The technical characteristics and performance are unchanged, and the models in the 2024 color scheme are can already be ordered from the dealerships of the English House.

Here are the new MY 2024 colors for the Triumph Roadster, Rocket 3 and Tiger Sport

For the Speed Triple 1200 RS to Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black is added the nuova Carnival Red, while the entry step of the roadster range, the Trident 660is now available in Jet Black & Triumph Racing Yellow, Featuring the usual large Triumph logo on the tank, which runs alongside Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Silver Ice and Sapphire Black.

The muscular one Rocket 3 R already available in Matt Silver Ice and in Sapphire Black livery it now adds the coloring Sapphire Black & Carnival Red con dettagli Silver Ice, Also for the GT the version in is introduced Sapphire Black & Carnival Red con dettagli Silver Ice, and the Sapphire Black line-up is still maintained.

Also new for the Tiger 850 Sport which can now also be ordered in Graphite & Jet Blackas well as in Graphite & Diablo Red, while the younger sister with a 17-inch front wheel Tiger Sport 660 to see due nuove livree: Snowdonia White & Jet Black e Jet Black & Graphite, in addition to the well-known Korosi Red & Graphite.