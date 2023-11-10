Real soul food: Five foods put you in a good mood – even in autumn

Overcome the low mood in autumn and winter with the right diet – is that possible? Yes! Studies show a connection between diet and mental health. Read here which foods have a positive effect on your mood.

Our diet has an influence on our mood, as various studies have shown. According to experts, a healthy diet containing certain foods can even curb anxiety disorders.

However, this does not mean soul food such as chocolate or pasta, but rather unprocessed foods such as vegetables, nuts or fish.

Nutrition experts and researchers reveal what you should eat to make yourself happier.

Artichokes – good for anxiety

Artichokes are rich in antioxidants that have been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety disorders. Uma Naidoo, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School, has studied the influence of diet on mental health.

On her blog “Nutritional strategies to ease anxiety,” she writes: “Anxiety is believed to correlate with reduced levels of antioxidants.”

Means: Foods that contain lots of antioxidants – in addition to artichokes, apples, berries, nuts and broccoli – are balm for the soul.

Yogurt – strengthens the intestines

Researchers found that healthy intestinal flora is important for well-being. Around 95 percent of the serotonin receptors are located in the intestinal mucosa.

Serotonin, commonly referred to as the “happiness hormone,” is a neurotransmitter that influences psychological and physical well-being. If the body lacks it, symptoms such as listlessness, anxiety and depression can result. Probiotic foods such as yogurt in particular support the intestinal flora.

Turmeric – healthy spice

Spices like turmeric and saffron may help treat depression and anxiety disorders, a study shows. According to the researchers, you should season your food more often – it makes you happy!

Salmon – provides important fats

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamins B6 and B12 – nutrients that have been shown to combat depression and anxiety. Other seafood and oysters as well as walnuts are also ideal sources of fat.

Spinach – high in magnesium

Too little magnesium can cause anxiety. It is therefore advisable to consume plenty of foods that contain a lot of the mineral: spinach, but also legumes, nuts and whole grains are valuable sources of magnesium.

