Alley Cycling, autumn 2023 kit

Technical analysis and seasonal test for these two items of clothing from the R-EV1 line by Alé Cycling. The Warm Race 2.0 jersey adopts a particular aero fabric, the Speedfondo Plus tights are a classic for training on the road in the cold season. A comfortable and high-performance combination.

In recent years the mid-season has been transformed by significantly lengthening its duration, from a few days to several weeks. In this period it is important to wear clothing designed to adapt to the temperature variations typical of the transition seasons, when the early morning air is still cold but becomes milder towards mid-day, clothing suitable for protecting the muscles from the cold which is not too intense and , at the same time, offer good dissipation of the heat produced by the effort.

In this particular category Alé Cycling offers a series of garments with various levels of protection, so that every cyclist can find the product best suited to their needs.

For this test Alé Cycling sent us the Warm Race 2.0 long-sleeved jersey combined with the Speedfondo Plus tights. Both belong to the R-EV1 line, designed mainly for competitions and also suitable for amateurs looking for a stylish and high-performance kit for half season.

Our test was conducted in the months of February-March and October-November 2023, on the routes of the Bergamo Prealps, Triangolo Lariano and hilly Brianza with some episodes at high altitude, above 1,500 meters above sea level. Classic weather conditions for autumn, from days with warm sunshine and temperatures around +18°C to those with overcast skies, low clouds and temperatures around +10°C. Mild climate in the sunny sections and cold in the shaded descents.

Warm Race 2.0 shirt

Following the dictates of Body Mapping technology, this shirt is made with two types of fabric: the main body is in “Micro-sense” composed of 50% polyamide obtained from recycled fibres, 33% polyamide and 17% elastane . The sleeves are in “Aero w-rib” fabric, composed of polyamide (84%) and elastane (16%), designed to improve the separation of air from the fabric thanks to the aerodynamic channels that its particular weave manages to create during the movement.

The indicated range for temperatures of use is between +12°C and +18°C. The seams are flat for maximum comfort. The zipper is equipped with a locking puller and protection only on the upper end. Passive safety is entrusted to two reflective strips on the shoulders and reflective logos on the sleeves and back pockets. On the right side there is a fourth pocket with a concealed zip. At the bottom of the shirt there is a silicone elastic that stabilizes the garment. The collar has a limited height while sufficiently covering the throat. The cuffs have an internal elastic.

The Warm Race 2.0 jersey is available in 10 sizes, from XS to 5XL, in three colors: Black, Navy, Air Force and Yellow which we had for testing. Alé Cycling declares a weight of 220 grams, on our scale we detected 226 grams for the size M tested. The list price is 141.99 euros.

Ranking

Each product subjected to our test receives an opinion on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

The main characteristics are in alphabetical order, with our evaluation resulting from the test.

• Accessibility and pocket dimensions

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Elasticity and softness of fabric

• Finishes

• Zipper functionality

• Thermal insulation

• Wind protection

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to rubbing

• Breathability

• Fit

The Warm Race 2.0 shirt lives up to its name, the fit is tight, like a race, the fabric wraps the muscles without tightening or forming creases. The “racing fit” cut is designed for the position you assume in the saddle and follows your movements well while pedaling without tension on the sleeves. Compliance with the size, following the table on the Alé Cycling website, is precise, our tester is 176 cm tall and weighs 70 kg and wears a size M. The sleeves have a length suitable for covering the wrist well in a relaxed position, the cuff it seals the air well and helps maintain the internal microclimate.

The four rear pockets are well positioned and easily accessible, they can hold a smartphone with a 6″ screen. The fourth pocket is convenient, with its concealed zip that stays clean even in the muddiest gravel. The main zip can be operated with just one hand, the small triangle of fabric protecting the throat is just enough to avoid rubbing on the skin, at the bottom of the shirt we did not detect any signs of rubbing on the tights. The reflectors are clearly visible although, on the back pocket, in addition to the logo, we would have preferred stripes like those on the sleeves.

During our test we used the Warm Race 2.0 jersey both in the temperature range indicated by Alé Cycling and in cooler weather, in this case combined with a heavier underwear. In all conditions the shirt maintained a comfortable body temperature. At the temperatures for which it was designed it offers air and wind tightness, while not heating up when temperatures rise.

At speed you feel a different sensation in the arms compared to the torso, as if the air slides more easily. It’s the effect of the Aero W-rib fabric. Since it is a smaller surface compared to the shirt, its performance is difficult to quantify but the mere fact of feeling an improvement indicates the presence of a positive effect.

Uphill, the Warm Race 2.0 jersey maintains the internal microclimate by quickly dissipating the heat produced by the effort. Passing your hand over the fabric, it feels a little wet, due to the transport of humidity towards the outside, but the excellent dissipation characteristics allow it to dry very quickly.

When going downhill, the fabric retains heat close to the body and there is no sensation of wetness on the skin. Comfort is excellent even at low temperatures, but always above +10°C. Both fabrics that make up the shirt are used on the collar, the throat is always protected from cold and wind. At the bottom of the sleeve the cuffs are truly minimal but, thanks to the elasticity of the fabric, they are stable and prevent the entry of cold air.

For those who cycle at a normal intensity, the Warm Race 2.0 shirt ensures protection and comfort in mid-season, when mild temperatures become a little colder. Those who train at high intensity and, consequently, produce a lot of heat, can extend their use even at lower temperatures while always being able to count on the fabric’s ability to dissipate heat on the climb and dry quickly before the descent.

For everyone, the Warm Race 2.0 shirt can be used as an intermediate layer under a winter jacket on particularly cold days.

Speedfondo Plus tights

It is made with Super Roubaix thermal fabric, composed of 85% polyamide and 15% elastane. The fabric used for the waist insert is slightly softer: 83% polyamide and 17% elastane, and the fabric chosen for the back is even more comfortable: 75% polyamide and 25% elastane. The correct tension of the “zero friction” braces is guaranteed by the fabric made of 80% polyamide and 20% elastane. Cuts and seams, flat in sight, are reduced to a minimum to increase comfort.

The bottom of the leg has no elastic, stability is ensured by the elasticity of the fabric. The pad is in the 8H version, anti-shock and breathable. Passive safety is entrusted to two black stripes placed behind the calves and the logos on the quadriceps, all reflective. The operating temperature range is between +5°C and +15°C.

The Speedfondo Plus tights are available in black only, in 10 sizes, from XS to 5XL. Alé Cycling declares a weight of 260 grams, on our scale we detected 268 grams for size M. The list price is 144.99 euros.

Identikit

The main characteristics are in alphabetical order, with our evaluation resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Elasticity and softness of fabric

• Finishes

• Thermal insulation

• Wind protection

• Quality of the pad

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to rubbing

• Breathability

• Fit

The Speedfondo Plus tights immediately offer high comfort, their ergonomic cut allows excellent freedom of movement. During pedaling you feel a light massage due to the compression exerted by the fabric. The length of the leg is correct, stability at the bottom of the leg is guaranteed by the elasticity of the fabric. The elastic of the shoulder straps applies a barely perceptible pressure, just what is needed to stabilize the bottom without generating excessive tension on the shoulders. The fit is very good and compliance with the measurements indicated on the size chart is precise. The chosen size, in our case an M, gives the sensation of being tailor-made.

With the lowest temperatures, the Speedfondo Plus tights manage to maintain an internal microclimate that is always warm and comfortable. The ergonomic cut allows great freedom of movement without tension. Under stress the dissipation of humidity is decidedly fast, in the lumbar area it can happen that the fabric, on the side exposed to the air, gets wet while keeping the internal part in contact with the skin quite dry and protected from the cold.

Downhill it guarantees thermal insulation and warmth on the legs, even on rather long stretches in the shade. As always, we recommend turning the legs anyway to assist the performance of the fabric. When wet with sweat, the Super Roubaix fabric dries very quickly, eliminating the feeling of freezing on the skin. The lumbar area is always protected from the cold. Wind insulation is also excellent.

The pad offers very comfortable support, is capable of absorbing stresses coming from the ground while maintaining a good reading of the behavior of the bike and the conditions of the road surface, guaranteeing optimal performance even over long distances and for many hours (we reached 5 hours and a half).

We tried pedaling with the Speedfondo Plus at temperatures lower than those indicated by Alé Cycling, finding good performance even in the presence of cold winds. For those who pedal at a normal intensity, the Speedfondo cannot replace winter tights but, in case of need, it can represent a valid alternative. For those who always cycle at high intensity, this is enough to face the winter.

– Alé Cycling website

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

Share this: Facebook

X

