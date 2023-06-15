Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: 72V 38Ah graphene battery, front and rear disc brakes, starting from 4990 yuan_Sina Technology_Sina.com





According to news from IT House on June 15, Yadea recently released the new GN Discovery E10 electric motorcycle, which has three versions: standard/sport/flagship.The price starts from 4990 yuan。

In terms of appearance design, Yadi Guanneng E10 adopts automotive-grade paint, the headlights are in the shape of car-level grille, and the body is decorated with electroplated “epaulets”. The bucket is 30L.

In terms of core configuration, the car adopts Yadea TTFAR 5.0 GT PRO range extender system,Equipped with 72V 38Ah Graphene Generation 3 Plus batterywhich claims to be able to charge and discharge 1000 times, and if the battery has quality problems within 24 months, it can be replaced for free; it adopts front and rear disc brakes and hydraulic shock absorption.

In terms of intelligence, Yadea GN Discovery E10 sports version and flagship version both support applet unlocking, Bluetooth unlocking, app unlocking, watch unlocking, abnormal alarm, and the flagship version supports electronic fence, GPS positioning, abnormal power failure reminder, sentry mode, Lost mode, etc.

IT House summarizes the prices of Yadea GN Exploration E10 as follows:



