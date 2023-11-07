Yamaha Mt-09, how it changes and how much it costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 385 thousand MT models have been sold throughout Europe in the 10-year history of this model which has contributed to revolutionizing a trend in the world of motorbikes, that of hyper nakeds. For 2024 the MT-09 model is equipped with new Yamaha ride control (Yrc) modes which allow riders to maximize the performance of the 890 cc three-cylinder CP3 with 119 hp, choosing the engine power characteristics and modifying the degree of assistance of the various electronic assistance systems (traction control, slip control, etc.).

Track riding mode

The Sp version, in addition to the Sport, Street, Rain and Custom modes (revised for the new model), now features the Track mode which allows the rider to customize four other riding modes to adapt to certain situations on the circuit or particular conditions. Individual Track modes allow for more sophisticated and specific settings, including the ability to choose between two Engine Brake Management functions and the ability to change the Brake Control level; furthermore, riders also have the option of removing the rear ABS to further improve performance on the track. Each mode can be changed via the MyRide app or directly from the dashboard menu, consisting of a new 5″ TFT display.

Racing cycling

Also new for the Sp is the chassis. The Kayaba fork with 41 mm stanchions features a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) treatment with a gold-colored finish that improves smoothness; furthermore, it has a new basic calibration and is fully adjustable. The Öhlins monoshock, on the other hand, gains a stiffer spring to improve stability in sport riding (Yamaha also promises more damping capacity to improve comfort). Finally, the Mt-09 Sp receives new Brembo Stylema monobloc front brake calipers and the Smart Key System to start the engine while keeping the key in your pocket.

Availability and price

The new Yamaha Mt-09 Sp, as well as the 35 kW version, will be available from May 2024, at 13,099 euros.

