Yangzhou’s Acting Mayor Leads Investment Promotion Activities in Shanghai to Foster High-Quality Development

Pan Guoqiang, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor of Yangzhou, recently visited Shanghai to conduct investment promotion activities and strengthen collaborations between the two cities. The purpose of the visit was to explore opportunities for cooperation, negotiate business projects, and stimulate high-quality development.

During his visit to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Pan Guoqiang met with the general manager, Cai Jianchun, and the deputy general manager, Dong Guoqun. He expressed Yangzhou’s commitment to promoting the listing of enterprises and sought professional guidance from the Shanghai Stock Exchange to help local companies grow and succeed in the capital market. Dong Guoqun praised the efforts of Yangzhou’s listing work and offered to leverage the platform’s advantages to contribute to the economic development of the city.

Pan Guoqiang also witnessed the signing of the global targeted drug industrialization base project between Yingpai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Yangzhou. Cai Suixiong, CEO of the company, highlighted Yangzhou’s favorable location and strong development momentum, expressing their intention to accelerate investment and establish factories in the city. Pan Guoqiang congratulated the successful signing of the project and emphasized Yangzhou’s commitment to providing comprehensive services and ensuring the project’s early realization.

In addition, Pan Guoqiang had productive discussions with the senior management of Lilly Asia Fund and Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. The aim of these exchanges was to explore areas of collaboration and jointly support the construction of a renowned industrial science and technology innovation city.

The Vice Mayor of Yangzhou, Tang Weihua, also participated in the event, further enhancing the city’s presence and contributions to the discussions. The visit to Shanghai marked an important step towards deepening exchanges, attracting investments, and promoting Yangzhou’s economic and industrial growth.

(Source: Reporter Zhang Yujing and He Shichun)

