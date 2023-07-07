The child does not eat during the main meals, it depends on this bad habit that many parents commit

What to do when the child flatly refuses to eat? Here is a habit that can be identified and eliminated.

Raising a child is never easy. Along the way, not indifferent criticalities can be encountered. One of the topics that parents care most about is nutrition. There are different currents of thought, however, to get the correct information, it is always a good idea to contact your trusted pediatrician.

In some cases, you may find yourself in front of a child who refuses to eat. No matter what food is placed in front of it, the reaction will always be the same. As the days go by, this situation could increase the stress level in the family. Furthermore, the growing frustration also adds to the significant concern about unexpected behavior.

The first thing to do is to rule out the presence of any health problems. Some intolerances, for example, can cause digestive disorders and, consequently, reduce appetite. In the presence of a negative response from the doctor, the cause could be traced to a wrong habitbut very widespread.

What to do if a child refuses food? The unsuspecting habit to get rid of

Little children can be very persuasive. Their sweetness, combined with the desire to make them feel good, could push parents to pass on habits that are not entirely correct. Obviously, this is not an intentional action, but an almost natural gesture, also due to today’s lifestyle.

When a child refuses to eat, there is no point in scolding him or insisting excessively. The best thing is to start retracing your eating habits, trying to remember what you ate during the day.

What is the main cause of inappetence of the little ones (tantasalute.it)

For this purpose, a diary could be very useful because it allows you not to forget anything and to compare the current result with that of the previous days. Probably, you will notice the presence of unhealthy productssuch as biscuits and snacks, perhaps given to stimulate him to put something more in his stomach.

This attitude, if it becomes a habit, can alter the baby’s diet. These foods, in fact, have a high caloric intake. They are high in fat, sugar and they do not bring any benefit to the body. Conversely, a child could draw energy from them to sustain himself throughout the day. This will lead him to refuse any other food. One solution could be to eliminate from his diet anything that is not healthy. By doing so, the time for lunch and dinner will once again be serene.

