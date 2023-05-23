Home » Yellen Reiterates U.S. Will Default in Early June Without Raising Debt Ceiling – WSJ
Yellen Reiterates U.S. Will Default in Early June Without Raising Debt Ceiling – WSJ

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, the United States will not be able to pay all its bills by early June, possibly as soon as June 1.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the U.S. won’t be able to pay all its bills by early June, possibly as soon as June 1, if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling.

Shortly after Yellen’s fresh warning, U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the borrowing cap.

McCarthy, the California Republican, told reporters on Capitol Hill that a deal needs to be reached this week. He said it was “still possible” that Congress could reach a deal by June 1.

