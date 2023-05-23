Home » Hollywood Press Launches in Los Angeles_TOM ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood Press Launches in Los Angeles_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood Press Launches in Los Angeles_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

On May 21, the Hollywood News Agency was established in Los Angeles, USA, adding new members to the new media matrix of Hollywood entertainment. As the main front of Hollywood entertainment information, this marks the official birth of the world‘s first entertainment information-based news agency, ushering in a leapfrog superposition of entertainment information.

Hollywood News Agency, referred to as “Hollywood News Agency”, covers movies, TV, music, variety shows, e-sports, fashion, lifestyle, etc. It is the main birthplace and weathervane of global cultural entertainment. Hao News Agency targets readers in the entertainment industry of Hollywood media, focusing on the analysis and reporting of Hollywood entertainment information industry and global entertainment market dynamics. The most authoritative and fastest global entertainment business information. Hao News Agency is an information release center, a hub of information and intelligence aggregation, and a convenient platform for business interaction built by 500 special professional entertainment journalists from all over the world with original content.

At the same time, Hao News Agency will rely on its deep understanding of the Hollywood market to see the hot spots of the global media and entertainment industry from its unique perspective, pay attention to companies with strength and potential and industry leaders, sort out the context of the industry, discover industry trends and Provide practical examples for reference.


