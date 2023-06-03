Yi Lianhong emphasized on firmly grasping the tenet of “serving the real economy” when investigating financial service innovation and promoting the three “No. 1 projects” in Hangzhou to make development more solid, stable and efficient_Hangzhou Net

Yi Lianhong emphasized on firmly grasping the tenet of “serving the real economy” when investigating financial service innovation and promoting the three “No. 1 projects” in Hangzhou to make development more solid, stable and efficient

On the 2nd, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, conducted a special investigation into the innovation of financial services in Hangzhou to promote the three “No. To comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over financial work, firmly grasp the purpose of “serving the real economy”, better coordinate development and security, and promote development that is more solid, stable and efficient. Promoting innovation, deepening reform, tackling difficulties, opening up, upgrading and three “No. 1 projects”, and creating “important windows” with “two firsts” to provide strong financial support.

Caitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a securities company in Zhejiang Province. Yi Lianhong came here to inspect the exhibition hall, listen to the introduction of the company, observe the demonstration of the “Zheli Yitou” direct financing digital intelligence ecosystem, and learn about the smooth “technology-industry-finance” virtuous circle of the company. Yi Lianhong hopes that Caitong Securities will take the 30th anniversary of its establishment as an opportunity to consolidate and expand its good development momentum, better serve the overall development situation, sincerely and do its best to provide more value-added services and empowerment services for Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises, and to be a “Zhejiang The brokerage firm of Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises” truly discovers and cultivates excellent enterprises, closely combines their own growth and strength with that of Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises, and builds a development community, a community of interests, and a destiny Community, build “four-type financial communication”, build a first-class investment bank.

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation Zhejiang Branch is one of the first batch of provincial-level branches established by China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation. Yi Lianhong watched the exhibition boards here, listened to the introduction of the company, learned about innovative policy models, optimized insurance services, and helped companies develop domestic and international markets. Yi Lianhong hopes that China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation Zhejiang Branch will give full play to its advantages and make full use of the digital platform to accurately grasp and judge various risks, become a solid guardian of the safe development of enterprises, and help build a new barrier for risk prevention and control in an all-round way; make better use of policies The role of permanent insurance guarantees, highlighting financial inclusion, not only serving “indomitable” large enterprises, but also supporting “overwhelming” small and micro enterprises, making greater contributions to stabilizing foreign trade and promoting opening up.

Zhejiang Rural Commercial United Bank is committed to building a modern financial enterprise with Zhejiang characteristics and in line with the actual conditions of agricultural and commercial enterprises. Yi Lianhong came here to inspect Fengshou Station, visited the technology operation and maintenance center, and listened to the general situation, the construction of the inclusive digital brain and the digital financial alliance. Yi Lianhong hopes that Zhejiang Rural Commercial United Bank will learn and understand the spirit of the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his work in Zhejiang, and thoroughly implement them in light of the current reality; Self-advantages, effectively reduce risks, achieve new leaps and create new glories; further expand the breadth and depth of inclusive finance, better serve “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and “small and micro enterprises”, promote agricultural and rural modernization and high-quality development, and make solid progress “Expanding China” and “Increasing Low” boost common prosperity.

Yuhuang Shannan Fund Town is the leader in per-mu benefits of characteristic towns in the province. Yi Lianhong listened to the overall situation report in the town’s exhibition hall, learned about the town’s use of the advantages of the financial industry platform to serve the real economy, and inspected Anfeng Venture Capital Co., Ltd. to learn about the venture capital fund’s cultivation and support of companies in the digital economy to go public. Yi Lianhong pointed out that serving the real economy provides a solid foundation for financial development. It is hoped that the fund town will adhere to the true nature of serving the real economy, give full play to the characteristics of promoting common prosperity, and contribute more financial power to the common prosperity of 26 counties in mountainous areas; it will put talent training in a more prominent position, and continue to improve service policies and service platforms , service chain, optimize the talent development ecology, achieve innovative breakthroughs, and reach new heights.

