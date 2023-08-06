Yijiatong’s 12GWh New Energy Power Lithium Battery Project Spurs Industrial Growth in Jianhu

Yijiatong’s 12GWh New Energy Power Lithium Battery Project Begins Operation in Jianhu

JIANHU HIGH-TECH ZONE – The first phase of Yijiatong’s annual production of 12GWh new energy power lithium battery project was officially put into operation in Jianhu High-tech Zone. The project, with a total investment of 6 billion yuan, will be implemented in two phases, each with a capacity of 6GWh. The ambitious project aims to deploy eight fully automatic production lines, which, upon completion, will generate an annual sales revenue surpassing 10 billion yuan. This significant development in the energy sector is expected to drive the rapid growth of enterprises in the upstream and downstream industrial chains.

The successful launch of the project can be attributed to the favorable investment environment that Jianhu offers to businesses. The local government, along with various departments, has provided unwavering support and cooperation, emphasizing “nanny-style” services to ensure a smooth construction process. Zou Yanlong, chairman of Yijiatong Group, expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts. He acknowledged the benefits of establishing the company’s first base outside the headquarters in Jianhu, highlighting the adoption of advanced intelligent, integrated, and automated production equipment. The project will leverage advanced informatization and digital means to construct a state-of-the-art 5G fully connected factory, promoting high-quality development in the Jianhu manufacturing industry.

Jianhu County is committed to anchoring its position as a strong industrial county and accelerating the development of high-end, intelligent, and green industries. The local government aims to create a modern industrial system that serves as the foundation for the construction of a green and low-carbon development demonstration zone. Qi Congfeng, Secretary of the Jianhu County Party Committee, addressed the county’s vision of becoming a pioneer in high-quality development in coastal areas. Over the past few years, Jianhu has prioritized the development of the real economy, focusing on the high-end equipment, new energy, and electronic information sectors, as well as six key industrial chains. This strategy has led to the establishment of a green advanced manufacturing cluster, attracting 595 industrial projects worth over 100 million yuan in the last four years. The Yaoning lithium-ion battery project, with a total investment of 10.23 billion yuan, marks a historic breakthrough in Jianhu, surpassing the 10 billion yuan major project milestone.

To accelerate the construction of major projects, Jianhu has prioritized improving the “five rates” – contracting rate, operating rate, completion rate, commissioning rate, and efficiency. The county has also strengthened project life cycle management and key node control to facilitate efficient implementation. These efforts aim to expedite the completion of major projects, ensuring significant progress is made at each stage. With the successful launch of Yijiatong’s new energy power lithium battery project, Jianhu anticipates increased physical workload and further development in the energy sector.

The completion of the first phase of Yijiatong’s annual production of 12GWh new energy power lithium battery project marks a significant achievement for Jianhu. With its strong investment environment and commitment to high-quality development, the county continues to attract major projects, solidifying its position as a key player in China‘s evolving energy industry.

