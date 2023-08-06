Security operations in Huila

The department of Huila is under an intense security device that covers both urban and rural areas, as well as the entrances and exits of the municipalities and places with a high influx of public.

This great deployment is carried out by the operational command of the department with the aim of guaranteeing the tranquility and healthy coexistence of all opitas citizens.

The operational groups of the Police, among them the Cobras, the Gaula, the Mobile Squad of Carabineros, the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, the Section for Protection and Special Services, the SIJIN, in addition to having the aerial support of drones , are actively deployed in the 33 municipalities of the jurisdiction of the Huila Police Department.

The initiative seeks to reinforce operational, dissuasive and control activities to deal with any threat or crime that could put the security of the community at risk. The presence of these detachments in all the regions of Huila is a sign of the commitment of the National Police to safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

The authorities also call on the public to actively participate in this joint effort in favor of security. They invite citizens to report any suspicious activity or risk situation through the emergency number 123, in order to act in a timely manner and prevent any incident.

With this strong security deployment, the Huila Police Department seeks to consolidate trust and collaboration between the community and law enforcement, working together to achieve a safer and more peaceful environment for all the inhabitants of the region.