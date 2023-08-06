Home » Security operations in Huila
News

Security operations in Huila

by admin
Security operations in Huila

The department of Huila is under an intense security device that covers both urban and rural areas, as well as the entrances and exits of the municipalities and places with a high influx of public.

This great deployment is carried out by the operational command of the department with the aim of guaranteeing the tranquility and healthy coexistence of all opitas citizens.

The operational groups of the Police, among them the Cobras, the Gaula, the Mobile Squad of Carabineros, the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, the Section for Protection and Special Services, the SIJIN, in addition to having the aerial support of drones , are actively deployed in the 33 municipalities of the jurisdiction of the Huila Police Department.

It may interest you: Alert for bonuses and extortion calls

The initiative seeks to reinforce operational, dissuasive and control activities to deal with any threat or crime that could put the security of the community at risk. The presence of these detachments in all the regions of Huila is a sign of the commitment of the National Police to safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

The authorities also call on the public to actively participate in this joint effort in favor of security. They invite citizens to report any suspicious activity or risk situation through the emergency number 123, in order to act in a timely manner and prevent any incident.

With this strong security deployment, the Huila Police Department seeks to consolidate trust and collaboration between the community and law enforcement, working together to achieve a safer and more peaceful environment for all the inhabitants of the region.

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Doctor accused of malpractice in San Miguel hospital...

Two Orlando Police Officers Seriously Injured in Shooting;...

The political hurricane | The New Century

Highlights from the Gymnastics Finals at the Chengdu...

The RiVa Project selects 8 experts in strategic...

El Salvador guarantees commercial flow during the August...

New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated

Cybersecurity Insurance to reach $33.4 billion by 2028

Four goals in four games marks the start...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy