Ying Jianzhong: Under the comprehensive registration system, the game of new shares is more intense. Without diamonds, don’t take porcelain work_Oriental Fortune Network

It can be expected that in the next stage of normal operation,IPOThe positioning game for listing will be more lively and intense. For the receivers whose stock prices are ridiculously high, they may get caught up deeper after hot spots in the future, and small and medium-sized investors should take this risk as a warning. Don’t do porcelain work without a diamond, this diamond is a skilled stop-profit and stop-loss technique.

This week, the market is highly focused on Monday’s debut of 10 new shares registered on the main board. This is a milestone event. Starting from this point, the Chinese stock market has entered a new stage of normalization of the registration system.

After entering the new stage of normalization of the registration system, it will have a huge impact on the future direction of the primary market and the secondary market. In contrast, the game changes in the primary market will be even greater. Judging from the trend of the first batch of new stocks on the main board this week, the market with a normalized registration system in the future will show the following characteristics.

First, the first batch of 10 new stocks performed well on the first day of listing. These 10 new stocks were all lucky and got the most active shares in the market.main forceAs a reminder, on the first day of listing, the new rules of the reform of the main board registration system and the secondary market were basically interpreted. After the original “staircase” of the daily limit was removed, the opening price of the new shares was in place in one step, and then the 30% increase was temporarily increased.suspensionThe rules have been reproduced over and over again. Although such a trend has already been performed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the ChiNext Board, the debut of the main board has not only popularized the new regulations in the market, but also stimulated the popularity of the market. Therefore, it can be expected that in the next stage of normal operation, the positioning game for new stock listings will become more lively and intense. Such a market situation is a huge opportunity for SMS masters.

Second, in the N and C stages, there must be new concepts and ideas for future speculation. After the normalization of the registration system, the first five trading days are the most intense stage of the IPO game and a stage where opportunities and risks coexist. The new stock logo on the first trading day is N, and the logo on the second to fifth trading days is C. The shock range of these five trading days is relatively broad compared with the rules of entering the normal state in the future. It can be expected that there will be a batch of hot money in the market specializing in N and C. Money comes and goes quickly, not to mention that under the new rules, both can be integrated at this stage. Judging from the trend of the first batch of 10 companies on the main board this week in the C stage, there are more people who bought in at a high price on the first day. For the receivers whose stock prices are ridiculously high, they may get more involved after the hot spots in the future Deep, small and medium-sized investors should take this risk as a warning. Don’t do porcelain work without a diamond, this diamond is a skilled stop-profit and stop-loss technique. It is worth noting that if the pattern created by speculating on new hot money becomes a trend, it will cause sky-high prices in the N+C stage in the next N years. The model of hot money is: monkeys break corn, break one and lose one, and will not stay in a stock for a long time.

Third, after the normalization of the registration system, the IPO pricing of each sector and the trend after listing will have their own advantages and disadvantages. Investors need to comprehensively observe the pricing of new shares on the main board, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the Growth Enterprise Market and the Beijing Stock Exchange and the performance after listing, and follow the main market forces. To capture new opportunities. As far as the current situation is concerned, there are no loss-making companies listed on the main board and the GEM, and there are loss-making companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the logo U is set to remind investors that this is a “to-be-profitable company” and the logo will be removed until it is profitable. There are also loss-making companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, but there is no U logo. The new shares on the Beijing Stock Exchange under the registration system have a high breakout rate, but there are also wildly hyped stocks. For example, Dingzhi Technology (873593), which was listed this Thursday, had an issue price of 30.60 yuan. . However, there are still liquidity risks in the Beijing Stock Exchange. After the high-level takeover, it will be difficult to distribute large quantities.Small stocks on the Beijing Stock Exchange will be in trouble after two weeks of listingB sharestrends. The differences between individual stocks in different sectors are still very large, and investors should think carefully.

The stock market has entered a new stage. The market may have to consolidate in a large box for a long time. The stock index is in a dilemma, but the track of individual stocks is still relatively lively. The volatility of new stocks will increase in the process of finding a position in the N+C stage, which is a good game opportunity for short-term investors.

(Article source: Financial Investment News)