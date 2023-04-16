Sustainability tour, from 17 to 20 April meetings on environmental protection

The Sustainability Tour starts from 17 to 20 April, the first ongoing tour along the boot to promote the protection of the planet with the aim of raising awareness among the new generations on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda and on the of sustainability. Launched by Things Not Thingsone of the largest virtual youth information communities with over one million followers on Instagram alone, in collaboration with 3Bee, the climate tech company leader in the protection of biodiversity that connects nature with technology, will come to life for the first time in four major Italian cities: Milan, Bologna, Rome and Naples.

The tour and meetings

First stage of the Sustainability Tour on Monday 17 April in Milan, followed by 18 April in Bologna, 19 April in Rome and 20 April in Naples. At each stage there will be meetings mainly in high schools and universities, with a double appointment, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, in which the protagonists will be the specially organized workshops and seminars lasting about two hours to tell young people about the need adopt sustainable and aware behaviors to take an active part in building a better future for our planet.

The speakers

Among the main speakers in the classroom, in support of the initiative, there will be Barbascura, one of the most followed science communicators in Italy, who talks about science every day on social networks with irony in an extremely current way. «I am honored to take part in the sustainability tour and contribute with my voice to spreading this message – said Barbascura -. At the moment the best thing that can be done is to raise awareness and continue to move public opinion on these issues. Our future depends on it, remembering that in any case we are talking about taking actions to counter a present that we are already living. We’re bloody late, but I can’t help but be optimistic. I call it cynical optimism. It’s time to do our part.”

Francesco Brocca, founder of Cose Non Cose, Gianluca Daluiso, director of CNC, Niccolò Calandri, founder of 3Bee, Simone Grillo of Banca Etica, Daniele Francescon of Serenis and Marta Casella of Carrefour will also intervene in the various stages. The entire Sustainability Tour team will travel by train and public transport.

The goal is to raise awareness among the new generations

The Sustainability Tour is an initiative that aims to make the new generations aware of the need to act concretely for the environmental, economic and social sustainability of our planet and to build a better future for everyone. In a globalized context in which attention to safeguarding the planet and involving young people in the name of sustainability is never enough, the project aims to be a cry of hope for planet Earth, an invitation and at the same time a call to be more responsible and united towards the planet we live on. There are no excuses for postponing a more responsible use of resources and the environment that surrounds us, there is no future for the new generations if we continue to think only of the present and of ourselves. It is necessary to act with urgency and determination, making us all an active part for the good of humanity.

The Sustainability Tour benefits from the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment, Energy Security, the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (Asvis) and Rai for ESG Sustainability, and is organized in collaboration with the Italian Youth Association for Unesco (AIGU). Furthermore, thanks to the participation of 3Bee, Serenis, Banca Etica and Carrefour, the necessary resources for the realization of the event were guaranteed. Media partner of the Sustainability Tour is Ansa which broadcast the official presentation of the project held in the Chamber of Deputies in live streaming.