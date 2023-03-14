Humor, humor and more good humor. That is what they offer since they premiered on January 20 Pablo Fábregas and Fernando Sanjiao, two of the most popular stand up comedians in Buenos Aires. They got back together on stage in the sNeruda wing of Paseo La Plaza (Av. Corrientes 1660, CABA) to do a comedy show. An unmissable show that combines the individual monologues and a back and forth between the two, who know each other very well, at which point they bring out their talents in improvisation, making viewers unable to stop laughing.

After having worked together for 10 years in the shows Cachivache, Canchero, Pucha and Mucho, each ventured into their one-person shows, maintaining the call and the success of always. This summer they came together again to recover the chemistry that unites them in more comedy, a great show that is offered on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m., combining their very different styles but achieving the same laughter. In addition are presented the jthursday march 23 at the Helios Theater in El Palomar (Blvd. San Martín 3076).

With executive production of Diane Longoni and general production by Diego Scott, became one of the hits of the summer and the kings of Buenos Aires stand-up. And with both of us we talk in this exclusive interview:

They themselves tell it in the note: “There was friendship and the desire to work together again. But only after two and a half years did everything line up so we could meet again.”explains Fernando. “When we began to think about the reason for getting together, the ideas of doing the segment together and working with the people came up, which is an important part of the show, something that we achieved with multimedia applications,” complete Paul. And they recognize that their main audience is couples with or without children who take the opportunity to go out late and enjoy themselves. They already have it typified by that same survey that they launched. “We are a nice outing and we are having a great time in the theater, which has that private world that is very valuable to us,” concludes Fábregas. Not to be missed!

Find more information about tickets here.