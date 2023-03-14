Home Entertainment Pablo Fábregas and Fernando Sanjiao: interview with the kings of Buenos Aires stand-up
Entertainment

Pablo Fábregas and Fernando Sanjiao: interview with the kings of Buenos Aires stand-up

by admin
Pablo Fábregas and Fernando Sanjiao: interview with the kings of Buenos Aires stand-up

Humor, humor and more good humor. That is what they offer since they premiered on January 20 Pablo Fábregas and Fernando Sanjiao, two of the most popular stand up comedians in Buenos Aires. They got back together on stage in the sNeruda wing of Paseo La Plaza (Av. Corrientes 1660, CABA) to do a comedy show. An unmissable show that combines the individual monologues and a back and forth between the two, who know each other very well, at which point they bring out their talents in improvisation, making viewers unable to stop laughing.

After having worked together for 10 years in the shows Cachivache, Canchero, Pucha and Mucho, each ventured into their one-person shows, maintaining the call and the success of always. This summer they came together again to recover the chemistry that unites them in more comedy, a great show that is offered on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m., combining their very different styles but achieving the same laughter. In addition are presented the jthursday march 23 at the Helios Theater in El Palomar (Blvd. San Martín 3076).

0310_fabegas_sanjiao

With executive production of Diane Longoni and general production by Diego Scott, became one of the hits of the summer and the kings of Buenos Aires stand-up. And with both of us we talk in this exclusive interview:

They themselves tell it in the note: “There was friendship and the desire to work together again. But only after two and a half years did everything line up so we could meet again.”explains Fernando. “When we began to think about the reason for getting together, the ideas of doing the segment together and working with the people came up, which is an important part of the show, something that we achieved with multimedia applications,” complete Paul. And they recognize that their main audience is couples with or without children who take the opportunity to go out late and enjoy themselves. They already have it typified by that same survey that they launched. “We are a nice outing and we are having a great time in the theater, which has that private world that is very valuable to us,” concludes Fábregas. Not to be missed!

See also  Lin Zixiang sings "Endless Love" again after 39 years, and Zhai Xiaowen challenges the rap stage for the first time_Na Lisa

Find more information about tickets here.

You may also like

You may also like

They ask to “absolve” Cristina Kirchner “before the...

March in Piedras Coloradas, one of the most...

Drink locked in a garden in Córdoba: the...

Learn curly hair styling with Di Lieba

Leonardo da Vinci is only half Italian: his...

date and time of the premiere of the...

The front of no to the electric car...

The best Garro: “the secret” of his goals...

Female-themed dramas begin to be warm and poetic_Guangming.com

The details of the wedding of the daughter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy