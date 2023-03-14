Home News A shipment of Russian wheat is on its way to Egypt
A shipment of Russian wheat is on its way to Egypt

Today, Tuesday, the media center of the Red Sea Ports Authority announced that there is a noticeable activity in the movement of goods and trucks at the authority’s ports.

The total number of ships present at the authority’s berths reached 9 ships, and 92,000 tons of general and miscellaneous goods, 478 trucks and 17 cars, were handled. The imports movement included 66,000 tons of goods, 241 trucks and 9 cars, while the export movement included 26,000 tons of goods, 237 trucks and 8 cars.

The port of Safaga is preparing today to receive the ship AAI BRELUDE with 63,000 tons of Russian wheat on board for the Supply Commodities Authority.

While the ship Lady Moon leaves with 26 thousand tons of phosphate bound for India and the two ships Liberty and Poseidon Express.

The port of Nuweiba also witnesses the handling of 500 tons of goods and 101 trucks, as the port received today the two ships, Ayla and Sina, while the port witnessed the departure of the ship Sina, and the authority’s ports recorded the arrival and travel of 704 passengers at its ports.

