Ukraine: hug and handshake between Zelensky and Meloni

Hug, smiles and a handshake between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi. The working lunch between the two will begin shortly. Press releases to follow.

Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi, an embrace with Meloni and military honors. Video

Meeting with Mattarella ended. Zelensky leaves Quirinale

After the meeting with Sergio Mattarella, and the respective delegations, Volodymyr Zelensky left the Quirinal for talks at Palazzo Chigi with Giorgia Meloni.

Mattarella to Zelensky: we are fully at your side

“We are fully at your side”. Sergio Mattarella said this as he opened the conversation with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the Quirinale. “It’s an honor for Italy to have you here in Rome, I’m happy to see you again after meeting over three years ago, even if in this very different condition you’re facing. Welcome president,” he added.

Ukraine: Mattarella-Zelensky handshake

The President of the Republic welcomed the Ukrainian president in the courtyard of honor and after the hymns and military honors were performed, the two heads of state went up to the tapestry hall in Lille to present the delegations. Immediately afterwards, in front of the flags, Mattarella and Zelensky shook hands and then retired to the president’s office for the interview.

Long motorcade, ‘armored’ centre. Snapshots Zelensky in Rome

With the Ukrainian President’s arrival in Rome, the streets around the Quirinal Palace – and the other political buildings – where Volodymyr Zelensky began his official visit by meeting the President of the Republic, Sergio Rolling pin. The ‘motorcade’, the motorcade, of the Ukrainian head of state and his delegation is very large, as happens in such circumstances, and is made up of about thirty vehicles, some armored, including the inevitable – when the needs of the security require it – off-road vehicles of the men of the special units with precision weapons, complete with a shooter lying in the back of the vehicle. Under the pouring rain, and the eyes of a crowd of unsuspecting tourists, Zelensky crossed the center of Rome, always escorted by a police helicopter that monitored the situation. After the visit to Colle, Zelensky is expected at Palazzo Chigi by the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Later he should go to the Vatican for a meeting with Pope Francis.

Ukraine: Salvini, I would have seen Zelensky but it wasn’t expected

“I hope it will be an important meeting, they are at the highest levels: Holy Father, Prime Minister and President of the Republic. I read surreal reconstructions according to which I would not have gone, but it was never foreseen”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, during a press conference in Milan, speaking of the visit to Rome by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The Prime Minister meets a Prime Minister. I hope that in addition to the dutiful support of Ukraine, there will be time to think about the aftermath, the day of the ceasefire and the day of peace and the end of the war. I hope that the tables let’s talk about this too”, added Salvini. To reporters who asked him if he would have met Zelensky, the deputy prime minister replied: “That’s all, I was at the reconstruction conference ten days ago.” To those who asked him about the words of Action leader Carlo Calenda, according to which Zelensky would not have wanted to meet Salvini, the vie premier replies: “Did they talk on the phone? I think Zelensky has more important things to do than hear from Calenda. Poor betrayed by Renzi and suffers. Like all loves that end badly, there is someone who suffers, I am humanly close to him”.

