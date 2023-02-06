Zelensky, from “servant of the cinematographic people” to “absolute master of the people”. Fiction or reality?

In October 2015, the first cycle of 23 episodes of the television series “Servant of the People” began broadcasting in Ukraine. Just to realize the distance between Russian and Ukrainian language, that lucky title is Слуга народу in Ukrainian and Слуга народа in Russian. In 2016 a film was made, produced by a film company founded by the then actor, main performer Zelensky in the part of a teacher, engaged in exposing the rampant corruption in the country. Zelensky was then regarded as a good comic actor with creativity and successful practical initiatives.

In 2017, another 23 episodes were broadcast and the success continued to spread. The episode with his speech against corruption, taken up by one of his students, was described as “viral”. There cinematic fiction ends with the unexpected election of the teacher as President of the Republic. In this demanding position, Zelensky as an actor demonstrates great common sense, recognizing the difficulties and the time required to “learn the trade”. Only after a period of disorientation, mindful of the promises made to the people, he decides to fight corruption harshly. This in fiction, where his students had even acted without his knowledge, to make him President.

The fiction ended with the last three episodes, which aired in 2019.

Zelensky, between fiction and reality. The parable of the Ukrainian president from cinema to politics

In reality, already in March 2018 Zelensky had founded a party to which he had given the same name as the television series (Слуга народу). The episodes were abruptly interrupted, putting an end to the cinematic fiction, because the “rruffapopolo” teacher, on April 20, 2019, had actually been elected President of Ukraine. And here the pains began. There overwhelming majority (over 70%) obtained in the second round of voting, since for years these have always been characterized by struggles between pro-Americans and pro-Russians, or between ardent anti-Americans and equally ardent anti-Russians, they had to push the former teacher who had to ” learn the trade”, as he had wisely intuited for the fiction, to believe that the 30% of the population who had not voted for him were predominantly Ukrainians who either considered themselves Russian or were strongly pro-Russian. And, the rights of minorities should be recognized to these who, among other things, are the majority in some areas now, even if it is not said, in civil war.

What did Zelensky do from 2019 to 2022? Not only has the problem not arisen of recognizing the minority in majority areas, as a wise President aware of the complex situation of his country should have done, but he tried to exterminate Russians and pro-Russians, even ridiculously impossible (forbidding the broadcast of music by Russian-Ukrainian authors, now not wanting their participation in the Olympics, etc.). And a commentator like Angelo Panebianco, an appreciated columnist for Corsera, writes an incredible article full of praise, arguing that his strength lies in the people who follow him together and not in the weapons, money and fighters who now also come from Poland. Did Zelensky ban men aged 16 to 60 from traveling abroad? And we filled up with Ukrainian men and women, fascinated by the Servant of the cinematographic People who, passing too quickly to reality, has transformed himself into the absolute Master of the people.

Alexei Anatolievich Navalny is known to be one of Putin’s main opponents and it is known that there is even a Liberal Democratic party in Russia. Zelensky has suspended 11 parties with the obvious accusation of being pro-Russian. According to Penebianco, are all the sympathizers of these parties with Zelensky, making him strong? With the “cleanup” of recent days, the former Servant of the People, by dismissing or forcing the resignation of a dozen collaborators on charges of corruption, wanted to recall the television battles of his double, leading to the suspicion that corruption in Ukraine is an endemic evil, independent of pro-Russian or pro-American governments. Conclusion: I think Zelensky, contrary to what Angelo Panebianco claims, and among his people, more hated than Putin is in Russia. Sovereign peoples? Servant of the People? It is known that in Italy, if I remember correctly, around 57% are against sending arms and money. And the percentage will certainly increase from month to month, leading to a drop in support for “our” Premier.

Zelensky, between film fiction and political reality. Where did the consents go?

Good advice to get them back. The famous musical and literary critic Quirino Principe has spoken clearly that more is impossible: “I will not look at the Festival. The Maneskins, an insult to art. Pathetic Zelensky at the Festival”. With a fist in the stomach, eyes and ears for those who, having Prince’s ideas, still want to see the Festival, Meloni will be even more considered a friend of Zelensky. To be even more so, she should have RAI broadcast 1 the 49 episodes of the series The servant of the people and then also the film. Perhaps immediately after the appeal to the festival. It would obtain two results: the satisfaction of climbing to first place in the certificates of esteem and gratitude of the former Servant of the People and enormously increase the percentage of Italians against the war. Because it would be evident that the excessive rapidity in the passage from fiction to reality and the overlapping of fiction and reality made the Servant of the Ukrainian people a case of psychiatric interest.

