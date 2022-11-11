The latest released by Hurun Research InstituteAmong the self-made entrepreneurs under the age of 40 (including 40) on the Hurun Report, this yearDouyin founderZhang Yiming was the richest man in succession, followed by Xu Yangtian, the undertaker of SHEIN, and Tang Binsen, founder of Yuanqi Forest, ranked third.

Hurun Report official website Thursday (November10date) published “2022 Hurun U40 Young Entrepreneurs ListAmong them, 39-year-old Zhang Yiming was the richest self-made man under the age of 40, with a wealth of 245 billion yuan (RMB, the same below, about SGD 47.3 billion), a decrease of 95 billion yuan compared with last year; 39-year-old Xu Yangtian ranked with a fortune of 50 billion yuan Ranked second; 40-year-old Tang Binsen ranked third with a fortune of 35 billion yuan.

The website shows that the total wealth of entrepreneurs under the age of 40 this year is 678 billion yuan, of which 17 have wealth exceeding 10 billion yuan.

Hu Run, chairman and chief research officer of Hurun Report, said that the strength of young entrepreneurs should not be underestimated. The number of young Chinese entrepreneurs who have created wealth of more than 5 billion yuan before the age of 40 has reached 36 this year.

Hurun said,U40 young entrepreneurs are good at serving young consumer groups. Among the top six U40s with the most wealth growth this year, 2 are engaged in e-commerce, respectively from Xiyin and Dewu, and 2 are engaged in catering, respectively from Michelle Bingcheng and Manner coffee.

He also introduced that, in general, U40 entrepreneurs do the most entertainment media, and post-90s entrepreneurs do more new retail.