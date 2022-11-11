Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo: the 5 billion euro CresciBusiness plan is underway
Intesa Sanpaolo: the 5 billion euro CresciBusiness plan is underway

A 5 billion euro plan to finance initiatives to support small and very small businesses in the Commerce, Crafts and small hotels sectors – about 500 thousand, those customers of the Group with a turnover of up to 2.5 million euro – which represent the segment of our entrepreneurship more numerous and more exposed to increases in energy, raw materials and the effects of the international crisis. Thus Intesa Sanpaolo launched the initiative, called “CresciBusiness” which provides for interventions for liquidity and guaranteed financing, zeroing for one year of commissions on micro-payments via POS in-store up to 15 euros, free for one year of the POS and commercial credit cards, concessions on insurance coverage products and rental of capital goods to contain operating costs.

