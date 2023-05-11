Zhaoqing delegation went to Chongqing to promote the new energy automobile industry 17 companies exhibited “leading” products Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Zhaoqing delegation went to Chongqing to promote 17 companies in the new energy vehicle industry and exhibited “home” products



On May 10, at the 2023 China Smart Automobile Technology Exhibition and the whole-part docking event held in Chongqing, a group from Guangdong Zhaoqing made an appearance. At the meeting, the Zhaoqing Investment Promotion Delegation invited automobile and parts enterprises across the country to join hands in developing the new energy automobile industry.

Although Chongqing and Zhaoqing are thousands of miles apart, they have in-depth cooperation in industry. In recent years, Zhaoqing has introduced more than 50 projects in southwest Chongqing, with a total planned investment of over 20 billion yuan. Zhaoqing is an important production base of electronic components and auto parts in the country, providing over 5 billion yuan of spare parts for automobiles and electronic terminal products in Chongqing every year.

This exhibition focuses on the technology of automobiles and key parts and components, and will last until the 12th. Zhaoqing Investment Promotion Bureau and Zhaoqing New Energy Automobile Association jointly set up booths and invited 17 companies to participate in the exhibition, covering new materials, auto parts and other industries. The cooling fans, sensors, heaters and other “leading” products of various enterprises were exhibited on site, which attracted the attention of exhibitors on site.