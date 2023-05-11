Home » Tom Sachs releases public statement apologizing for studio’s ‘horrific environment’ | Hypebeast
Tom Sachs, an American artist who has been cooperating with Nike for a long time, was accused by employees of “behavior” and “studio environment” in March, which attracted a lot of attention. Last week, Nike even confirmed that the two parties have no cooperation at present. The development of the situation Apparently Tom Sachs had to come out in person.

He had earlier posted a handwritten letter on social media in which he expressed his deep regret for anyone in the studio who did not feel safe and fulfilled, noting that as the business grew, he did not take the necessary time to Professionalizing the running of the studio is something Tom Sachs wishes he had made a priority 10 years ago. Finally, I also emphasized that in the past 30 years of artistic career, I have never intentionally harassed anyone or made anyone feel uncomfortable.

Although the handwritten letter is dated May 10, 2023, the specific content appears to be from an internal letter “To My Studio Team” written by Tom Sachs to studio members on March 21, a week after the incident broke out. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to the follow-up development.

