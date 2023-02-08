◎In 2022, the social financing scale of Zhejiang Province will increase by 3.5 trillion yuan, various loans will increase by 2.4 trillion yuan, and private enterprise debt financing instruments will be issued by 70.8 billion yuan. It will take the lead in implementing the pilot program of financial debt balance management in the country.

2moon7On the 1st, the Hangzhou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China held a meeting of principals of financial institutions in Zhejiang Province, at which a set of data was announced:

2022In 2009, the scale of social financing in Zhejiang Province increased3.5Trillion yuan, various new loans2.4Trillion yuan, the issuance of private enterprise debt financing instruments708100 million yuan, and took the lead in implementing the pilot project of financial bond balance management in the country.2.8times.Launch policy development financial instrument projects across the province167number, amount654100 million yuan, yes360Loans issued for equipment renovation209.5RMB 100 million, and the implementation amount of inclusive small and micro loan support tools, technological innovation re-loans and other tools ranks among the top in the country.

The meeting emphasized that financial institutions in Zhejiang Province should deeply grasp the current economic and financial operation situation, and improve the forward-looking, flexibility and effectiveness of policy measures. Deeply grasp the requirements of monetary and credit policies, so as to ensure stability, make progress while maintaining stability, and comply with laws and regulations. Deeply grasp the situation and characteristics of financial risks, and continuously strengthen analysis, research and judgment, early warning and monitoring. Deeply grasp the goals and tasks of financial support for common prosperity demonstration zone construction, and strive to create a number of recognizable financial support for common prosperity landmark achievements.

It is understood that in the next stage, financial institutions in Zhejiang Province will focus on the following five aspects:

First, implement the prudent monetary policy in a precise and powerful manner, maintain a steady growth in the total credit volume throughout the year, effectively play the leading role of various monetary policy tools, and continue to consolidate“lower the cost”Achievements, to ensure that financial support for stable growth remains undiminished.

The second is to implement various financial policies and reform and innovation measures in the “Opinions on Supporting the High-quality Development and Construction of a Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone in Zhejiang” issued by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, and focus on improving the financial service capabilities of private companies, small and micro enterprises, and rural revitalization , focusing on promoting the reform and innovation of science and technology innovation and finance, focusing on accelerating the construction of a green financial system, and fully supporting the construction of the Zhejiang Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone.

The third is to proactively prevent and defuse financial risks, promote a virtuous circle between the financial and real estate industries, grasp the risk prevention and control of financial institutions as early as possible, take multiple measures to resolve corporate risks by category, severely crack down on illegal financial activities, and fully maintain a good financial ecology in the province environment.

The fourth is to deepen the reform and opening up of the cross-border financial field, continue to improve the facilitation level of cross-border trade and investment, promote the expansion of cross-border RMB business and increase efficiency, further optimize exchange rate hedging services, and help Zhejiang create a new high-level opening up to the outside world.

The fifth is to deeply practice the concept of finance for the people, do a solid job in financial consumer protection, improve the quality and efficiency of payment services for the real economy, strengthen the promotion and application of the Yangtze River Delta credit chain, improve the quality of treasury and cash services, further promote the application of financial technology, and promote party building Integrate development with financial business to comprehensively improve financial management and service level.

