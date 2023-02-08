Apple’s Mac is a great productivity tool. In fact, many creators rely entirely on the MacBook Pro, because it combines functionality and portability on it, allowing you to get both fish and bear’s paws at once. If your work content tends to be a lot of text input, you must often switch between a variety of built-in fonts in order to do more customization for the text content you are processing. But many Mac users don’t know that macOS also supports third-party fonts.

How to install, remove and disable third-party fonts in macOS?

Wanting to install and use third-party fonts in macOS is a bit different from Windows, but the steps to install fonts on macOS are not difficult. Whether you use macOS Ventura or an older version, you can follow what we teach you today Follow the steps below to enjoy using more personalized fonts in supported applications!

When wanting to remove or disable a specific font…

If you want to be able to tidy up so that you don’t have a bunch of fonts every time you choose fonts, most of which are never used at all, then you can remove or disable them from the font book (do not display but keep on a computer) a specific font.

Find the “Font Book” from the launch pad. There are four A’s on the icon that are easy to identify.



Right-click the font you want to remove or disable, and then you can choose whether to remove or disable it. The difference between the two is that the former is completely deleted from the computer, and the latter is just not displayed but still Save it on your computer. Here’s a reminder that system fonts cannot be removed or disabled!



Disabled fonts are easily identifiable by their icons turning from black to gray in the Font Book.

Now you can use third-party fonts when working with text in your favorite apps. Once again, please make sure to download fonts from reliable sources to avoid malicious files. If you receive a warning from macOS when trying to download or install a font, be sure to abort the process and delete the file, denying the website from which the file was downloaded.