Original title: Zhenhua New Materials: Product volume and price rose together, and net profit in the first half of the year increased by 330.29%-363.39% year-on-year

China Securities News (Reporter Kang Xi) Zhenhua New Materials released the 2022 semi-annual performance forecast on the evening of July 21. The company expects to achieve a net profit of 650 million to 700 million yuan attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 330.29 % to 363.39%; it is expected to achieve a net profit of 640 million to 690 million yuan attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses, a year-on-year increase of 336.02% to 370.08%.

Regarding the reasons for the changes in performance, the announcement stated that the new energy vehicle power battery market grew rapidly in the first half of 2022, and the company’s downstream customers had strong demand for cathode materials. With the release of the production capacity of the Yilong Phase II project, the company’s product sales in the first half of the year increased rapidly year-on-year. . At the same time, the high market prices of upstream main raw materials have driven the company’s sales prices of cathode materials to increase accordingly. The above factors have led to the rapid growth of the company’s operating income in the first half of 2022.

In the first half of 2022, the company’s capacity utilization rate is relatively high, and the release of scale effect drives cost reduction and efficiency increase in the production and manufacturing links. At the same time, based on the company’s previous procurement layout at the raw material side, the cost of raw materials can be effectively controlled, and profitability has improved rapidly.

In addition, the company's new product research and development and industrialization have achieved remarkable results, the cathode material product structure has been gradually optimized, and the high-nickel, medium-high-nickel and low-cobalt products have been steadily increasing, which has effectively improved the company's profitability.

