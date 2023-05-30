Zhongtai Securities: In June, the market as a whole may still be mainly adjusted, emphasizing defense priority

Securities Times News, Zhongtai Securities pointed out that the market as a whole in June may still be mainly adjusted, emphasizing the priority of defense. It is recommended to pay attention to the pharmaceutical sector, national security sectors such as military industry and semiconductors, as well as the main lines of public utilities such as central enterprises such as electric power. Specifically: 1) medicine, the long-term complex impact of the epidemic on society and the increase in residents’ demand for medical treatment under the impact of aging and the country’s subsequent investment in medical resources has accelerated, making the traditional Chinese medicine, medical equipment, OTC, pharmacies, etc. The prosperity of the pharmaceutical sector can run through the whole year without policy stimulus or even for a longer period. Traditional Chinese medicine, OTC and other medical varieties can be gradually deployed when they are adjusted; focus. The above-mentioned sectors have undergone adjustments, and the current relevant policy orientation has been continuously strengthened. The growth rate of military spending this year has maintained a steady growth, superimposed on supply chain security and the catalysis of the reform of state-owned enterprises of military industry groups, and there may be greater structural opportunities in the military industry sector; security sectors such as semiconductors may have greater policy support, forcing the localization rate to further increase ;3) A new round of state-owned enterprise reform has kicked off, and the leading central enterprises with low valuations and high dividends are still “depressions” in A-share valuations, and the realization of value is expected to reshape the valuation of central enterprises; 4) Under the impact of the epidemic and the downward impact of real estate, consumption And the new infrastructure may be under pressure, policy changes may stimulate consumption and new infrastructure, domestic products, snack foods, and small household appliances that are less elastic corresponding to the middle and low-income class are expected to benefit, and we can pay attention to the reversal of the mass consumption plight” Layout opportunities.