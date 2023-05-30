dramatic shooting attack in Florida, reports several injuries in Hollywood Beach

Several people were shot today in Hollywood Beach, Floridaafter a person began to Shoot the people and escape from the place.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach in Florida. According to CBS, at least seven people were shot and some of the victims are young children. Permitless carry became law in the state in April. pic.twitter.com/C8P7iGhxaR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 30, 2023

According to the US Police, reported toAt least seven injured, including a 15-year-old teenager.

Investigators are trying to establish the reasons why this shooting began, while initial reports indicated that people shot were shot in the extremities.

As it turned out, the suspected of opening fire would be an African-American man with dreadlocks hairso the police officers are in search of him.

The emergency teams worked on the site and at first the inhabitants were asked to avoid the site, so as not to obstruct the work of the investigators and police.



