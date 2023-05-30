Home » dramatic shooting attack in Florida, reports several injuries in Hollywood Beach
Entertainment

dramatic shooting attack in Florida, reports several injuries in Hollywood Beach

by admin

Several people were shot today in Hollywood Beach, Floridaafter a person began to Shoot the people and escape from the place.

According to the US Police, reported toAt least seven injured, including a 15-year-old teenager.

Investigators are trying to establish the reasons why this shooting began, while initial reports indicated that people shot were shot in the extremities.

As it turned out, the suspected of opening fire would be an African-American man with dreadlocks hairso the police officers are in search of him.

The emergency teams worked on the site and at first the inhabitants were asked to avoid the site, so as not to obstruct the work of the investigators and police.


Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

See also  "The Man in the Dream of the Girlfriend" starts broadcasting today Ding Yuxi and Peng Xiaoran are making fun and laughing jqknews

You may also like

Song Minhao married his sister: instead of his...

Susana Roccasalvo and José María Listorti, facing each...

Information about Lin Hsinju’s early wedding photos with...

Procedures for graduates who emigrate to Italy: how...

Who is the c person in Youth With...

The craziest back covers in the world

Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy: “I ask...

Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy for the...

Information about Ou Hao crying for his girlfriend...

Rossi launched his candidacy: “This year ends and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy