“One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost” Pioneers the Genre of Twin-themed Short Plays in China

China‘s First Short Play about Twins Announced: “One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost”

Recently, the Xingxi studio in Songjiang, Shanghai announced the production of China‘s first short play about twins, titled “One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost”. Directed by Fu Yinghui and starring Lin Miaomiao and Li Yu’an, this drama is set to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Fu Yinghui, known for directing the popular Tencent video mini-series “Zuo Huo Wu Shuang”, which aired in May, aims to create a heartwarming story that combines elements of love, sweet pets, betrayal, and revenge. This short drama offers a unique perspective on the good and evil sides of human nature and can be considered as a cute version of “Peerless Twins”.

“One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost” tells the story of Qiao Shiman, played by Lin Miaomiao, who gets married and has a child. However, her lover and relatives face troubles, and it is Li Yu’an’s character, Qin Yucheng, who comes to their rescue. Three years later, Qiao Shiman returns with a cute baby, only to encounter a child who looks exactly like her own son. This mix-up leads to a series of entanglements with the famous Jiuye of the Qin family, revealing the truth about the baby’s biological father.

Micro-short dramas have become increasingly popular this year, with Hengdian alone releasing over 100 micro-short dramas each month. The industry has experienced rapid growth, with more than 40 new short dramas being released monthly, generating over 100 million yuan in revenue. Hoping to stand out in this competitive market, the production team behind “One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost” decided to focus on the theme of twin cute babies, aiming to create a hit drama.

Produced by Jiaxing Jiuzhou Culture Media, Shanghai Jiemingxin Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Big Hat Monkey Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xingxi Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Baoman Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., the drama boasts an impressive lineup of producers. Sun Wei serves as the chief producer, with co-production by Shanghai Huzao Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The Xingxi Studio under Xingxi Culture is the primary shooting location, providing the crew with more than 60 sets of real-life studios for various scenes.

“One Birth, Two Treasures: Mommy’s Vest Lost” is expected to be launched during the National Day celebration, and it is predicted to become an instant hit, leading the genre of cute baby-themed short plays. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new drama.

