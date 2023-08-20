The 11th Fujian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition: Showcasing Success in Technology and Start-ups

The final of the 11th Fujian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was successfully held in Fuzhou on the 18th. This competition, which also serves as the Fujian Division of the 12th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, attracted a record high number of participants, with a total of 674 companies signing up to compete.

Among the participating enterprises, technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for nearly 60%, reflecting the rapid development of the technology industry in Fujian. Furthermore, 40% of the companies classified as high-tech enterprises demonstrated the region’s commitment to fostering innovation and cutting-edge technology.

Each participating enterprise in the competition owned an average of 17.9 pieces of intellectual property rights, highlighting the importance of intellectual property protection and development. After four months of intense competition, two standout companies emerged as winners. Zhangzhou Heqi Target Technology Co., Ltd. and Fujian Rongna New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. secured first prizes in the growing enterprise group and the start-up enterprise group, respectively.

In total, 84 outstanding companies received awards, and they will share a bonus of 1.97 million yuan. The recognition and financial support provided through this competition will undoubtedly have a significant impact on these winning enterprises, accelerating their growth and helping them further establish themselves in the market.

Moreover, the top-performing 27 companies from this competition will have the opportunity to advance to the National Competition of the 12th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. This prestigious event will enable them to showcase their innovations and compete with other high-quality entrepreneurial enterprises from across the country. The competition offers a platform for these companies to gain national recognition and receive additional support for their future development.

The Fujian Provincial Department of Science and Technology emphasized their commitment to providing various rewards and support policies to the competitors after the competition. They aim to play a guiding role in the growth of technology-based small, medium, and micro enterprises by facilitating access to venture capital, bank credit, and technology services. This comprehensive support system will help these enterprises overcome challenges and thrive in their respective industries.

Overall, the 11th Fujian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition showcased the region’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the record-breaking number of participants and the impressive accomplishments of the winning enterprises, Fujian is solidifying its position as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

