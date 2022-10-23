Source: Financial World

Zhongtai Securities pointed out that the Federal Reserve may slow to raise interest rates in December. Timiraos, known as the New Federal Reserve News Agency, said that the Fed is considering reducing the rate hike in December to 50 basis points, but the endpoint rate in 2023 may increase, and this view echoes the statement of the Fed’s Dai Li. The European Central Bank’s eagle voice is loud, and at least 6 ECB Governing Committees have clearly supported a 75 basis point increase in interest rates at the end of the month. Oil prices are volatile, and many countries have introduced price stabilization policies. U.S. President Biden announced three new measures to calm oil prices, including a strategic inventory release plan, a strategic inventory buyback plan, and a call on U.S. oil companies to make money off consumers. The U.S. housing market continued to decline, with both the U.S. housing market index and existing home sales declining for more than 9 consecutive months, and the high mortgage rate significantly weakened the demand for home purchases. The number of U.S. unemployment benefits fell again, reflecting that the U.S. labor market is still tight. The leading indicators of the euro zone’s economy continued to decline, and the lack of economic sentiment index repeatedly hit new lows, indicating that the euro zone’s economic recession may be imminent.