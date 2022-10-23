Home Sports Ma Shang 29+14+8 Lin Tingqian 19+5 Guangdong ends Tianjin’s 3-game winning streak_Fan Zhendong 4 to 2 Lin Yunru_rebound_assist
Original title: Ma Shang 29+14+8 Lin Tingqian 19+5 Guangdong ends Tianjin’s 3-game winning streak

On October 23, it was reported that in the CBA regular season, Guangdong played against Tianjin. After four quarters, Guangdong defeated Tianjin 99-83.

In the first half, Lin Tingqian felt hot and scored 19 points in the first half. Ma Shang came on stage and showed an all-round performance, leading Guangdong to a 16-5 offensive, and Guangdong led 54-37 in the half. In the second half, Ma Shang continued to show his power, and Tianjin returned blood in time. In the distal quarter, Guangdong controlled the rhythm and won 99-83. Guangdong ushered in 2 consecutive victories, ending Tianjin’s 3 victories.

Guangdong: Ma Shang Brooks 29 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, Xu Jie 12 points, Zhao Rui 10 points, 7 assists and 3 steals, Xu Xin 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks, Zhang Mingchi 8 points and 4 rebounds, Zeng Maozhou 7 points and 2 Rebounding, Ren Junfei scored 6 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Hu Mingxuan scored 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Zhang Haojia scored 5 points, Ellis scored 4 points and 7 rebounds, and Du Runwang scored 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Tianjin: Jefferson 26 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Lin Tingqian 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Tian Yu 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks, Zhang Zhaoxu 6 points and 8 rebounds, He Siyu 6 points, Jin Xin 5 points and 3 rebounds, Li Rongpei 5 points, Meng Zikai scored 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Shi Deshuai scored 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists, and Li Jiayi scored 2 points.

